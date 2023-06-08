President Tinubu Takes Action: Palliatives and Minimum Wage Review in Response to Fuel Subsidy Removal; Many Young Nigerians Have Lost Faith in the Country, Urgent Action Needed – Femi Gbajabiamila | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

President Tinubu Takes Action: Palliatives and Minimum Wage Review in Response to Fuel Subsidy Removal

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

President Bola Tinubu has taken steps to address the concerns of Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidies. He has instructed the National Economic Council (NEC) to provide recommendations on palliative measures and a review of the minimum wage, aiming to alleviate the hardships resulting from the subsidy removal.

The Trade Union Congress has also expressed its expectations for the Federal Government to respond to its demand for a minimum wage of N200,000 by June 19.

During a meeting with members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum in Abuja on Wednesday, President Tinubu, in collaboration with NEC led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, urged the implementation of various interventions to mitigate the suffering faced by the most vulnerable citizens.

The NEC, consisting of 36 state governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and other government officials, was directed to prioritize the fight against poverty nationwide, emphasizing the need for political leaders to set aside their differences and work together to alleviate the suffering of the people.

In his statement, President Tinubu lamented the level of poverty in the country, emphasizing that poverty is not hereditary but a product of society. He stressed the importance of investing in education as a crucial tool to combat poverty and expressed his willingness to collaborate with the governors on this issue.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, who briefed the press after the meeting, revealed that discussions primarily focused on palliatives and an upward review of the minimum wage, which currently stands at N30,000 per month.

Governor Abiodun emphasized that while these interventions would provide temporary relief, the ultimate solution lies in transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy. He highlighted the need for an energy transition in Nigeria, citing examples from other countries like Egypt, where mass transit vehicles have been converted to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) or electricity.

The governor emphasized the importance of sustainable solutions that would enable the transportation of people, goods, and services at reasonable prices. He underscored ongoing discussions with President Tinubu and the administration’s commitment to a sustainable approach.

The Governors’ Forum meeting saw the participation of all members except the governors of Kaduna, Katsina, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ekiti, Sokoto, Ondo, Borno, Yobe, Gombe, and Katsina states.

In his address during the valedictory session of the ninth House of Representatives on Wednesday, outgoing Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila expressed concern over the loss of faith among many young Nigerians in their country. He highlighted the emigration of talented individuals to other nations and stressed the need for immediate action to prevent the potentially painful consequences of this trend.

Despite significant investments in public infrastructure and numerous government reforms, Gbajabiamila acknowledged that Nigeria still faces significant challenges. These challenges have led many young Nigerians to question whether the promises of democracy will ever materialize in their lives. He emphasized the urgency of addressing these concerns, as an increasing number of talented individuals are choosing to pursue their futures abroad.

Gbajabiamila emphasized the importance of a robust and thriving economy that provides equal opportunities for all Nigerians based on their labor, hard work, and ingenuity. He also stressed the need for effective measures to protect citizens from marauders, insurgents, criminals, and other threats to their safety. Additionally, the government must work to restore faith in the nation’s youth, ensuring they no longer feel compelled to seek success in distant and often hostile lands.

Gbajabiamila called on the government to make the necessary hard choices and take swift actions to secure the future of the nation. With each passing day, the window of opportunity to act diminishes, reinforcing the imperative for prompt and decisive measures.

Following the valedictory session, the House adjourned sine die, marking the conclusion of its activities. The 10th National Assembly is set to be inaugurated on June 13.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, reflecting on his four-year tenure, expressed that the upper legislative chamber, under his leadership, diligently served the interests of the Nigerian people. Lawan shared these sentiments during a farewell meeting with the senate press corps in Abuja on Wednesday.

While the ninth national assembly faced criticism for allegedly being subservient to the executive branch, Lawan asserted that his tenure ensured the executive arm of government worked in the best interest of the citizens. He highlighted that over 100 bills were signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari during the past four years.

Lawan praised the Senate press corps for their factual and truthful reporting of the Senate’s activities, acknowledging their contribution to promoting the national interest. He emphasized that the ninth national assembly, regardless of any criticisms, fulfilled its responsibilities in facilitating service delivery by the executive to the Nigerian people.

During his tenure, several significant bills were passed, addressing key areas such as economic reforms, the oil industry, social development, and electoral processes. Lawan expressed his satisfaction with these achievements and their potential impact on the nation.

Lawan concluded by stating that the ninth senate would be remembered for its legislative initiatives, effective representation, and diligent oversight. He commended the Senate press corps for their role in accurately informing Nigerians about the activities of the Senate, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Idris Wase, the departing Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, shared an intriguing revelation during the valedictory session of the 9th House of Representatives in Abuja on Wednesday. He disclosed that Solomon Lar, a former governor of Plateau State, prophesied his future role as a speaker.

Wase expressed his gratitude towards Lar and other political leaders, recalling an encounter in 2007 when Lar made predictions about his political journey. According to Wase, Lar accurately foresaw the number of times he would enter the lower legislative chamber, ascend to the position of Deputy Speaker, and even become the Speaker.

Addressing the gathering, Wase declared, “He (Lar) said I’ll come to this assembly…and prophesied even the leadership I’ll attain, including the Deputy Speaker. And he prophesied that the next time when I return, I’ll be the Speaker. Insha Allah, I’ll be the Speaker of this chamber.”

Wase, who represents the Wase federal constituency of Plateau State, is currently vying for the position of Speaker in the 10th assembly under the All Progressives Congress (APC). Although the APC initially nominated Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna and Benjamin Kalu from Abia for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively, Wase and other contenders voiced their dissent. They expressed their unwillingness to step down in favor of Abbas, challenging the party’s nominations.

In a bid to address recent allegations of Islamisation in Kaduna State, Reverend Joseph Hayab, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, has urged Nigerians to dismiss the claims made by Nasir el-Rufai, the former governor of the state. The statement came in response to a widely circulated video on social media in which El-Rufai purportedly stated that the Muslim/Muslim ticket in the Kaduna governorship election would remain in place for over two decades.

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV’s Morning Show, Reverend Hayab emphasized that Nigerians should not be swayed by El-Rufai’s remarks, as they were nothing more than an attempt to seek relevance and deceive unsuspecting citizens. He accused El-Rufai of playing divisive games to pit Christians against Muslims and create a rift between religious groups for his own political gain.

Hayab further expressed concerns about El-Rufai’s leadership capabilities and questioned his emotional stability, asserting that individuals in positions of power should be thoroughly evaluated before assuming such roles. According to Hayab, El-Rufai’s comments demonstrated his unfitness for leadership and highlighted a deeper problem within Nigerian politics, where individuals are granted power without proper scrutiny.

The CAN Chairman called on Nigerians to ignore El-Rufai’s statements and not to take him seriously, arguing that his alleged Muslim/Muslim ticket would have resulted in a more united and peaceful Kaduna if it had been successful. Hayab also suggested that El-Rufai’s remarks were a deliberate attempt to set a trap for prominent political figure Bola Tinubu, insinuating a hidden agenda behind the former governor’s divisive statements.