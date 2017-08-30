“Talking is not the answer” | Trump says North Korea has extorted the US for 25 years

Taking a little break from the saturated coverage of Harvey Hurricane expression, President Trump has returned to commenting on North Korea’s defiance – a matter initially thought to have taking a slack until Kim Jong Un tested his might again by firing a missile across Japan airspace yesterday.

President Trump in reaction to the fired missile and reaffirming his unrepentant resolve to meet North Korea with an “eye for an eye” took to his twitter page to launch another warning.

Mr Trump wrote, “The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!”

The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

Immediately after the fired missile yesterday, Japanese Prime Minister called the US President on the issue with the latter saying “all options are on ground to deal with North Korea“.