All options on the table to deal with North Korea – Trump

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump has warned that “all options are on the table” after North Korea launched a missile over Japan early this morning, CNN reports.

The missile which was fired just before 6 a.m. in Japan, set off warnings in the northern part of the country forcing people to seek shelter.

Trump said in a 40-minute conversation with Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe on Tuesday. “The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear. This regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior.”

“Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table,” Trump added.

Also denouncing the launch, Abe said it represented a “most serious and grave” threat.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at an emergency press conference that the missile which flew over Erimomisaki, on the northern island of Hokkaido, and broke into three pieces before falling into the Pacific Ocean, about 1,180 kilometers (733 miles) off the Japanese coast – flew for about 15 minutes. He added, “There is no immediate report of the fallen objects and no damage to the ships and aircraft”.

Soon after the launch, the Prime Minister called the launch “unprecedented serious and grave threat to Japan that significantly undermines the peace and security of the region”.

He disclosed the details of the call which revealed “Japan and the US completely agreed that an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council should be held immediately and increase the pressure towards North Korea”, and that President Trump reiterated that the United States “stands with Japan 100%”.