[The Presidential Blog] Guess what Osinbajo will be doing in Calabar today

Acting President ‘Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will visit Cross River State today to commission several milestone projects undertaken by the state government.

Prof. Osinbajo will be received at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport by the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, and then proceed to pay a courtesy visit to the Obong of Calabar, His Eminence Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V at his palace.

During the visit, Acting President Osinbajo will commission the Calabar Monorail, the Calabar International Convention Centre, and the Cross River Garment Factory.

He will thereafter visit the Calabar Rice City located at the Ayade Industrial Park, and also inspect the Calabar Pharmaceutical Company both of which are currently under construction.

Prof. Osinbajo will wrap up his official visit to the state with a Town Hall meeting and clinic to engage with owners of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Cross River.