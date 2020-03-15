Queen Sono review, #EndHomophobiaInNigeria, #MeToo in the North – Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

What Happens When We Protest: #MeToo in Nothern Nigeria – Hauwa Shaffi Nuhu

This heart-breaking and defeating experience is representative of much of the mainstream attitude towards movements against sexual violence. In Nigeria as across the world, powerful abusers and their defenders resist any advances that would hold them accountable. They work to maintain a culture of impunity for gender-based crimes, using their authority where they can as community leaders, lecturers, preachers, politicians or the police.

Measuring Crowns for New Nigeria – Afolabi Adekaiyaoja

Whether Ganduje or Sanusi was right is a question this article will not answer, because frankly, it is unimportant. What is important is that this action has implications on more than just the political makeup of Kano state. It rightly affects the protection of dissenting voices, especially cultural leaders, in a nation that is increasingly becoming adept at silencing them.

Netflix in Naija: The Streaming Wars are Here and We Could All be Winning – Oluwamayowa Idowu

In its U.S. base, Netflix was effectively used by the TV behemoths as a scapegoat to build the appetite and offer a pathway for streaming. Now, it has to deal with the increased competition that comes from those companies wanting to cash in on the now natural disposition to streaming.

Could #EndHomophobiaInNigeria be the start of a Cultural Revolution? – Neslon CJ

The call for more physical demonstrations to drive the point home on the decriminalization of homosexuality has been making the rounds on most conversational spaces and as we continue to call out homophobes and condemn hate-fueled attacks against queer people, it is vital that we work on the physically oppressive parts of our existence.

Queen Sono is a Laudable First Attempt to bring Africa to the World – Tami Makinde

We can’t talk about ‘Queen Sono’ without commending the incredible production and overall display of the many beautiful places in Africa, from the Zanzibar shoreline in the opening episode to the busy streets of Lagos. ‘Queen Sono’ was shot by an all African team in over 37 different locations within the vast continent, with dots of struggles pertinent to African cities dotted round the 6-episode show