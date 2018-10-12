Quramo Writers’ Prize 2018 Top 5 unveiled

Quramo

Quramo Publishing has unveiled the Top 5 finalists of the Quramo Writers’ Prize 2018, two weeks after announcing the Top 10 finalists.

The winner of the 2018 edition of the prize will be announced at the award ceremony scheduled for Sunday October 21, 2018.  The annual prize is awarded to an unpublished fiction manuscript. Last year, Samuel Monye emerged the winner for his manuscript, Give Us Each Day.

The Top 5 entries are, in alphabetical order: Achalugo Ezekobe, Boys on Jumping Trousers; Ani Obiamaka Splendour, The Girl Who Saw Tomorrow; Chioma Mildred Okonkwo, All That Glitters; Emmanuel Michael, Running Waters and Oriasotie Emmanuel Ehimare, When Yesterday Saved Tomorrow.

The executive publisher of Quramo Publishing, Mrs. Gbemi Shasore, said, “We are very thankful to our judges, led by the amazing Aduke Gomez, for their painstaking work in picking our Top 5 entries. We look forward to crowning a winner on Sunday October 21 and to publicly presenting Give Us Each Day, the debut novel from Samuel Monye (QWP 2017 winner).”

In addition to Ms Gomez, the other judges for the Quramo Writer’s Prize 2018 include Kunle Kasumu, Edify Yakusak, Ego Boyo and Kayode Kofoworola.

For more information about the Quramo Writers’ Prize 2018 or if you would like to attend the award ceremony on October 21, 2018, email [email protected].

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo October 9, 2018

‘Hustle’ season three premiere didn’t feature Tobi Bakre but we will keep watching

Already announced that reality star Tobi Bakre will feature in the brand-new season of Hustle, I was hoping to see ...

Bernard Dayo October 9, 2018

‘Ojukwu’ episode 2 recap: Odili has a side chick and a mirror comes to the village for the first time

The last scene in the premiere of Ojukwu showed Aku (Francis Duru) meeting Udoka’s brother Ejiofor (Uche Odoputa) in his ...

Bernard Dayo October 6, 2018

You will not see anything cooler than this DStv campaign video to tell African stories

There’s not a single doubt that DStv still enjoys cable supremacy. As a subscriber, I’m still fuming that the service ...

Bernard Dayo October 5, 2018

‘Hustle’ on Africa Magic will return for a third season with Seun Ajayi and BBN star Tobi Bakre

The first season of the Africa Magic dramedy Hustle premiered in 2016, and introduced us to a world of characters ...

Bernard Dayo October 4, 2018

Twitter is still on the debate on why there are more male superheroes than female superheroes

It all began with a simple tweet posted yesterday, from @JusttLit who wanted to know why there are more male ...

Oludolapo Adelana October 4, 2018

Isabella Akinseye speaks with presidential aspirant, Chike Ukaegbu on Politico Politica

It’s the time for political discourse in Nigeria as the 2019 general elections draw close. Several talk show hosts and ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail