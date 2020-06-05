Rejoice Ndani TV stans! Season 2 of Phases is finally on its way

Phases

This has been a difficult month for Nigerians. From the anxiety that has followed the relaxation of strict government restrictions on movement in response to Covid19, the reckonings that have come from social media activism across the world and here at home, and the ennui that comes with the disruption of our lives. Through it all, Ndani TV has been one of the most consistent media companies churning out timely content. Their sixth season of Skinny Girl in transit saw us all through the first months of the pandemic, providing weekly topics of discussion and challenging our beliefs on love, marriage and burden of having/raising children. And now, we are getting some lighter-drama with the return of Phases, their newest romantic drama.

Sunkanmi, Tunde, Gbugbemi, Jeje, Ini and Naomi the original sextet around which the series revolves are back, with a new series regular, actor Joshua Richard, who joins the cast as Preye, and has already been linked with Tunde, in what capacity we’re not quite sure. Season 1 of Phases took quite some time before it found a dedicated audience, but now that the show runner Lani Aisida and Director Kayode Kasum feel more secure in their roles as creators, we might finally see Season 2 blossom into the mirror it could be for Nigerian millennial relationships. We are hoping to see more autonomy for the female characters, less  assholery from the male characters, and relationship dynamics that reflect the true complexity of the millennial dating experience. We deserve that much.

To whet our appetite for the new season, here’s a sneak peek at the first season 2 trailer. Are you excited yet?

