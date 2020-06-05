FG gives marketers freedom to fix petrol price | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, has removed the cap on the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, giving marketers the freedom to fix the price of the commodity and sell above the price stipulated by it.

In a statement titled, ‘Market Based Pricing Regime for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Regulations, 2020,’ and released yesterday, the PPPRA said that henceforth, the price of PMS would be determined by market forces.

Executive Secretary of PPPRA, Abdulkadir Saidu who released the statement, said the agency would continue to monitor trends in the crude oil market and advise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and oil marketers on the monthly guiding price for the commodity.

NCDC confirms 350 new cases of coronavirus

350 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-102

Ogun-34

FCT-29

Borno-26

Kaduna-23

Rivers-21

Ebonyi-17

Kwara -16

Katsina-14

Edo-10

Delta-10

Kano-10

Bauchi-10

Bayelsa-9

Imo-8

Plateau-4

Ondo-3

Nasarawa-2

Gombe-1

Oyo-1 11516 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 3535

Deaths: 323 pic.twitter.com/hiWLGxMLLr — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 4, 2020

Nasarawa records one more covid-19 death

Nasarawa state has recorded one more Coronavirus death, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 4. Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this on Thursday, during the maiden State COVID-19 Stakeholders Review Meeting.

Lagos lifts ban on religious activities

The Lagos state government has lifted the ban on religious gatherings in the state. The ban was implemented as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the state.At a press briefing this afternoon, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said religious organizations in the state can be reopened from Friday, June 19th for the Muslims and June 21st for Christians.

Edo commission resigns as Obaseki battles to secure second term ticket

Edo state’s commissioner for information and orientation, Paul Ohonbamu has resigned few weeks to the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Ohonbonu said in his letter that he sent in his resignation letter in order to “operate outside” the cabinet.