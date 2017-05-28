My relationship with Dino Melaye – TBoss

Big Brother Naija star, Tboss has explained her relationship with Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye.

A picture of Tboss and Melaye at the launch of his anti-corruption book had got tongues wagging.

While speaking t a breakfast buffet at Shirley’s Confectionery, Abuja on Saturday, TBoss denied any relationship with the senator.

“It was a book launch and the people I work with also work with him,” TBoss said.

“So we got an invitation for the book launch, I was in Abuja and I went there with my company. End of story.

“Senator Dino Melaye is a bit funny (you know). Buts that’s all. End of story,” she added.

Asked why she has refused to visit her state like other housemates, she said, “They have reached out to me several times but my schedule is actually very tight. Sometimes, when they are ready, I am not – and when I’m ready, they are not. But I will surely visit to my state soon.”