You have committed sacrilege | Reverend blasts Ambode for sacking chaplain

A Reverend and head of the African Church, Ifako Diocese, Michael Adeyemi said Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has committed sacrilege for sacking a chaplain, Femi Taiwo.

Taiwo was sacked for allegedly not anointing the governor’s wife, Bolanle, first during a special anointing service.

In an interview with Punch, Adeyemi asked the governor’s wife to apologise for her action.

He stated that even during the military era, chaplains were never sacked.

“What has happened is a sacrilege and Mr Ambode should know that. We have been appreciating his efforts in Lagos. Why will he allow himself to get involved in such a trivial issue that can spoil his public image?

“The embarrassment they caused us has never happened to any other denomination. Even during the military era, this can never happen… we all fought for a Christian governor, which all these?

“If Mrs Ambode is trying to cause divide and rule among the Christians, she should go ahead. We are not afraid of anything.

“We understand that Mrs Ambode is also a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, let her go and ask the RCCG Pastor, Enoch Adeboye, whether what she did was the right thing to do to a minister of God. It is ungodly and very sad.”

He described the sacked chaplain as “a very responsible minister of God”.

“He is very knowledgeable, humble and disciplined. I have worshiped at that chapel a few times myself,” he said.

“I made personal investigations about him. Even the members of the chapel are saddened by this development. If you know about what they have been doing since this incident happened, you will know venerable Taiwo is a man everybody respects.”