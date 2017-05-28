“It is so easy to expose Malam Nasir El-Rufai as a liar” | Our top 10 quotes from last week

Donald Trump, APC, PDP, Media aides. Every week, these people (and others) drop unforgettable words everywhere they go in the course of their daily lives. We, on the other hand, sit here, curating the best of all they say for you because we understand that too much information is the real threat.

We’d love to summarise the week for you by simply saying: Professor Yemi Osinbajo was an absolute rockstar. But we won’t. Instead, we present you our top ten quotes from last week:

“No matter how much you pray and fast, our country cannot grow without some of us deciding to do the hard work that makes nations work.”

Professor Yemi Osinbajo spent the week dropping doses of greatness everywhere. Here’s one that can carry a person through a lifetime.

“I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!”

–President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday. A move that many have concluded means he’s going back to his bad behaviour the moment this foreign trip is done.

“Africa is confident of the future because we have learnt,…we are investing more in education, insisting on good governance and holding ourselves to account.”

–Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo was the perfect representative of Africa (and by extension, Nigeria) at the G7 Summit yesterday.

“Federal lawmakers, state chairman and other top members of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi state have asked for the immediate resignation of Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello over his double registration during the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration.”

Sumner Sambo, a TVC correspondent broke the news on Friday that APC leaders called for the immediate resignation of Kogi Governor, Yahya Bello over allegations of voter fraud.

“The Governor will not resign. We have listened to INEC and we respect their decisions. Now is time for the Commission to fast-track the transfer of the PVC of the Governor to Kogi State from Abuja.”

Governor Yahya Bello responded to the demands yesterday through his media director, Kingsley Fanwo.

“The government will soon initiate a prosecutorial process against him in multiple jurisdictions, in Nigeria and abroad. And no award would have stopped that process. We must confess that as a government, we wrestled with the moral horror of giving any kind of award to a man whose government was no better than a criminal syndicate.”

–Mr Austin Tam-George, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information reacted with disdain to former Rivers Governor, Rotimi Amaechi’s rejection of a State award offered to him.

“Now, you may have heard that things didn’t exactly go the way I planned. But you know what? I’m doing okay… I won’t lie. Chardonnay helped a little, too… And by the way, we were furious about the past presidential election of a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace… Some are even denying things we see with our own eyes, like the size of crowds, and then defending themselves by talking about “alternative facts.”

–Hillary Clinton‘s Commencement speech at her alma mater, Wellesley College was an epic shade speech intended to rip Donald Trump apart. It’s so good, you must read all of it.

“The reason why most actors solicit for funds when they are ill is because of lack of health insurance and we should talk to insurance companies about that. If we are making our money now, we should look at health insurance policy for future sake. I keep begging that the House of Representatives pass hard laws on piracy because if we are making good money, we would be able to subscribe to insurance policies. If I am making N500,000 and the school fees of my daughter is N600,000, where would I see money for insurance?

Saidi Balogun, an actor, lamented the misfortune of Nollywood stars in an interview with The Punch yesterday.

“That Malam Nasir El-Rufai governor of Kaduna state has an incurable knack for lying has been proven by his own boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo… It is so easy to expose Malam Nasir El-Rufai as a liar… “

Ikechukwu Eze, GEJ’s media aide had only one way to respond to allegations made against his boss by Kaduna State governor, Nasir El Rufai. It was to call the latter a liar.

“The truth is that the spilling of blood in dispute is hardly ever worth the losses. Of the fallouts of bitter wars is the anger that can so easily be rekindled by those who for good or ill want to resuscitate the fire. Today, some are suggesting that we must go back to the ethnic nationalities from which Nigeria was formed. They say that secession is the answer to the charges of marginalisation. They argue that separation from the Nigerian State will ultimately result in successful smaller States. They argue eloquently, I might add that Nigeria is a colonial contraption that cannot endure. This is also the sum and substance of the agitation for Biafra. The campaign is often bitter and vitriolic and has sometimes degenerated to fatal violence. Brothers and sisters, permit me to differ and to suggest that we’re greater together than apart.”

If Professor Yemi Osinbajo was a legend throughout last week, these words make up his magnum opus. Preach sir!