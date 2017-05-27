The Thread: Donald Trump returns to tweet storm mode and Americans go on the attack

As Donald Trump makes his way back to the United States after nine days on his debut world tour, his Twitter fingers pick up steam.

In less than 24 hours, Trump tweeted the following, straddling the gamut from job creation to terrorism.

See below:

Big G7 meetings today. Lots of very important matters under discussion. First on the list, of course, is terrorism. #G7Taormina — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

Many NATO countries have agreed to step up payments considerably, as they should. Money is beginning to pour in- NATO will be much stronger. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

I look forward to reading the @CommerceGov 232 analysis of steel and aluminum- to be released in June. Will take major action if necessary. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

…."we push for the removal of all trade-distorting practices….to foster a truly level playing field." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

Bringing hundreds of billions of dollars back to the U.S.A. from the Middle East – which will mean JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

Reactions

@realDonaldTrump You saved the US billions of $$, created millions of jobs, put a chicken in every pot and a unicorn in every driveway … you are amazing! — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) May 27, 2017

@realDonaldTrump It's great to see that you never let anything, like facts or reality, get in your way. — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) May 27, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Trump considering adding new advisor to WH staff … little guy looks like he has a plan for world domination. pic.twitter.com/Eyo4lRqpr5 — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) May 27, 2017

@realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS is doing a fantastic job buying $51,500.00 jackets! Whilst you cut food stamps, seems legit https://t.co/5WrSBhmzR4 — Kevin (@TheKevinDent) May 27, 2017

@realDonaldTrump It means you sold a shitload of weapons to Saudi Arabia. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 27, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I also heard a rumor that the WH will be looking over your tweets before you send. Please don't let them do that. We love unfiltered Trump. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 27, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Oh and don't forget the millions your daughter got from the Middle East on this trip. What JOBS does that bring? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 27, 2017

@MartyKohrs @Simon_Bravery @realDonaldTrump @CommerceGov World leaders were laughing at him. US is no longer the leader of the free world. It's time for Trump to become Nixon and EXIT stage right! pic.twitter.com/IFy9khz9Xl — Sylvia🔥🔥 (@Tellall2012) May 27, 2017

A guy can’t win, can he?

