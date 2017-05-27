Osinbajo returns home from G7 summit

Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has announced his return from the G7 summit in Sicily, Italy.

Through a tweet, he said, “Honored to represent Nigeria today at G7 summit Africa outreach in Taormina, Italy. Our continent is confident of its future. Now back home.”​

​Osinbajo met with U.S President Donald Trump​, the Chancellor of Germany of Angela Merkel, among other leaders.​

Osinbajo was invited to the summit alongside Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Beji Essebsi of Tunisia, Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger and Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn of Ethiopia.

The G7 is comprised of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the U.S.