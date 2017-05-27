Dogara bestowed with chieftaincy title in Aba

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Saturday, was honoured with the title, Ome Udo 1 (Peace Maker) of Aba at the palace of the traditional ruler of Aba, Eze Isaac Ikonne.

Ikonne said the award is to recognize Dogara’s integrity and leadership qualities, which has ensured peace, unity and development in the House, Vanguard reports.

He implored him to ensure the people of Aba enjoyed the dividends of democracy through the efforts and initiatives of Mr Ossy Prestige, representing Aba North and South at the House of Representatives.

Dogara thanked Ikonne for his kind gesture, saying that respect to traditional institutions was imperative, as traditional institutions had a lot to offer in brokering peace and unity in a culturally diverse country like Nigeria.