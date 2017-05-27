Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Osinbajo + Arsenal fans can’t believe their good fortune

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Prof. Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is on a roll today.  He celebrated Children’s Day with a group of children and jetted off to Italy for the G-7 Summit, where he took photos with Angela Merkel, Donald Trump and other world leaders.

Caption: Having the time of my life! #ActingPresident #G-7Summit

2. Donald Trump

POTUS feels very satisfied following his successful debut tour abroad. One of the gains for Trump was signing the $110 BN arms deal with Saudi Arabia

He is confident that this will be the outcome:

We watch.

 

3. Melania Trump

 

After an equally successfully tour of the international stage, empowering women, bringing children’s issues to fore, slaying in Dolce & Gabbana, the cost of which can feed one local government, First Lady Melania Trump expressed her appreciation to the host countries.

[See also]: 5 fascinating revelations about Melania Trump

 

4. @_gershom

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade is having a hard time satisfying his people. After taking the ill-informed decision to change the state’s logo in celebration of Cross River at 50, he had the audacity to disperse tear gas on protesters today.

See below:

Unfortunate.

[Here’s a short guide to fixing your Cross River at 50 disasters, Ayade]

 

5. Banky W

Banky is shooting the sequel to the Wedding party movie in Dubai and he can’t get enough of this hotel. Watch:

Mo Abudu, CEO of Ebony Life TV and Executive Producer of The Wedding Party movie shows off Dubai. Watch:

*Fingers crossed*

 

7. Pablo vs Daddy Savage

All we can say is this is what you get when you tweet in ignorance:

8. Arsenal wins FA Cup

After a tough season, the embattled football team Arsenal, has finally won a trophy- the FA Cup trophy. Players are overjoyed, fans are overjoyed, Arsene Wenger can’t believe his good fortune, and everyone is at zen.

See below:

A fitting end.

