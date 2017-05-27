Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Osinbajo + Arsenal fans can’t believe their good fortune

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Prof. Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is on a roll today. He celebrated Children’s Day with a group of children and jetted off to Italy for the G-7 Summit, where he took photos with Angela Merkel, Donald Trump and other world leaders.

Our tomorrow, our budding stars, you bring joy & warmth.

We promise you a lasting gift, a Nigeria of shared prosperity

Happy Children's Day! pic.twitter.com/dVTv0HNwSu — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) May 27, 2017

@ProfOsinbajo Look at how he is with these kids. Showing them around. pic.twitter.com/ScQvJBVlGj — Gossy Ukanwoke (@gossyomega) May 26, 2017

Caption: Having the time of my life! #ActingPresident #G-7Summit

2. Donald Trump

POTUS feels very satisfied following his successful debut tour abroad. One of the gains for Trump was signing the $110 BN arms deal with Saudi Arabia

He is confident that this will be the outcome:

Bringing hundreds of billions of dollars back to the U.S.A. from the Middle East – which will mean JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

We watch.

3. Melania Trump

After an equally successfully tour of the international stage, empowering women, bringing children’s issues to fore, slaying in Dolce & Gabbana, the cost of which can feed one local government, First Lady Melania Trump expressed her appreciation to the host countries.

.@Potus & I are heading home after a very successful first International trip. Thank you to all of the host nations for your hospitality! pic.twitter.com/uWTgNgnA6O — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 27, 2017

4. @_gershom

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade is having a hard time satisfying his people. After taking the ill-informed decision to change the state’s logo in celebration of Cross River at 50, he had the audacity to disperse tear gas on protesters today.

See below:

The people of Cross River came out to peacefully protest the poor governance in the state. The governor replied with tear gas & bullets pic.twitter.com/D9GV3XRFpW — Big Daddy Gersh (@__gershom) May 27, 2017

Nice one, Ben Ayade. You've already started securing your own exit from office in 2019. Nice one. — Big Daddy Gersh (@__gershom) May 27, 2017

@__gershom Look at their protest,so simple,so peaceful,this shouldn't have been their way to go,the Nigerian govt are animals,should be treated as such — rłchard (@richplaydirty) May 27, 2017

@__gershom This kinda govt our leaders where the people they serve aren't free to express themselves by peaceful protest isn't democracy again — lord C H U C K S (@CockyOle) May 27, 2017

Unfortunate.

5. Banky W

Banky is shooting the sequel to the Wedding party movie in Dubai and he can’t get enough of this hotel. Watch:

Mo Abudu, CEO of Ebony Life TV and Executive Producer of The Wedding Party movie shows off Dubai. Watch:

*Fingers crossed*

7. Pablo vs Daddy Savage

All we can say is this is what you get when you tweet in ignorance:

I want my first born to be a mail child — *Pablo Martini* (@PabloHoggs) May 27, 2017

Letters know when this happens https://t.co/ZhoPaXAJZk — Daddy Savage (@TheDejiBalogun) May 27, 2017

8. Arsenal wins FA Cup

After a tough season, the embattled football team Arsenal, has finally won a trophy- the FA Cup trophy. Players are overjoyed, fans are overjoyed, Arsene Wenger can’t believe his good fortune, and everyone is at zen.

See below:

Video: Arsenal lift the FA Cup for a record 13th time! #afc pic.twitter.com/us92krcgVU — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 27, 2017

Aaron Ramsey: ✅⚽ Scores the winner in the 2013/14 FA Cup final ✅⚽ Scores the winner in the 2016/17 FA Cup final pic.twitter.com/GfUYZ3Xu6T — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) May 27, 2017

What a breakthrough season this man has had – take a bow, @RobHolding95 👏#WeAreTheArsenal 🔴 pic.twitter.com/n5hcJA378e — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 27, 2017

We did it – and we did it TOGETHER#WeAreTheArsenal 🔴 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/mOwRBrvViC — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 27, 2017

7 – Arsene Wenger has won the FA Cup seven times, more than any other manager in history. Legend. pic.twitter.com/K57voREmzD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 27, 2017

But his juniors have won the Champions League 3 times. https://t.co/TsGz0WkKFR — Mallam Battycash (@Batarhe) May 27, 2017

Arsene Wenger and Alexis Sanchez after Arsenal win the FA Cup. pic.twitter.com/0yon3XZsEi — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) May 27, 2017

So happy for Arsène, grateful for everything he has given The Arsenal & ashamed of what he's had to endure. My hero. Class personified. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xch3RdLPN9 — Arsène's Son (@hughwizzy) May 27, 2017

FA Cup wins. Chelsea 7, Liverpool 7, Aston Villa 7, Arsene Wenger 7 We all know his faults but that's managerial greatness. — Daniel Taylor (@DTguardian) May 27, 2017

A fitting end.