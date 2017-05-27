Africa is confident of the future | Read Osinbajo’s statement at the G7 summit

In a statement released by his media aide, Laolu Akande, he said, “Africa is undeterred by the failures of the past and the continent is motivated by the incredible energy and talent of its bustling youthful population.

“Africa is confident of the future because we have learnt,…we are investing more in education, insisting on good governance and holding ourselves to account.

“But the greatest reason for our optimism is in the incredible energy, talent and creativity of our young people, male and female who are completely undeterred by the failures of the past and are daily taking advantage of innovation and technology bringing about the Africa of our dreams.”

Osinbajo assured the G7 countries of the unity of Africa in terms of trade, counter terrorism and strengthening democracy.

Osinbajo commended the seven most industrialized nations of world for their support in the fight against Boko Haram terrorism, especially the US, France and the United Kingdom as effective partners in the Lake Chad basin.

On the country’s progress, he stated that progress has been made as to the increase in rice yield and distribution of fertilizer subsidies.

Also, the N-Power programme which has already employed a part of the promised five hundred thousand unemployed graduates “is a breakthrough in mass post-tertiary education.”

The Acting President attended alongside Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyema, Special Adviser to the on Economic Matters, Dr. Yemi Dipeolu, the Nigeria Charge d’ Affairs in Italy, Mrs Bisi Meshioye.