Rema is Leading the Global Afrobeats Movement with Over 2 Billion Streams on Spotify

Rema, the talented Nigerian artist, is spearheading the global exportation of Afrobeats with his chart-topping single, ‘Calm Down’. This infectious track has taken the world by storm, resonating with audiences across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, the US, and the UK.

Following the immense success of ‘Calm Down’, which was further propelled by a remix featuring the renowned Selena Gomez, Rema has achieved a remarkable milestone in his career. He has now surpassed an astonishing 2 billion career streams on Spotify as a lead artist, solidifying his position as one of the industry’s brightest stars.

In 2022, Rema joined an elite group of Nigerian artists who surpassed the impressive milestone of 1 billion streams on Spotify. Now, in just a year’s time, he has soared to the top of that list, thanks to the extraordinary triumph of his international smash hit, ‘Calm Down’.

The global acclaim for ‘Calm Down’ is nothing short of remarkable. Not only has it become the most streamed Nigerian song on Spotify, but it has also claimed the title of the most-watched Nigerian music video on YouTube. The infectious rhythms and captivating melodies have captured the hearts of listeners worldwide, transcending borders and cultural barriers.

Billboard Hot 100 and UK Official Singles Chart were no match for the irresistible appeal of ‘Calm Down’. The single peaked at an impressive No. 3 on both charts, cementing Rema’s status as a global phenomenon. Moreover, the track has garnered well-deserved recognition, earning plaques in numerous countries, including the US, UK, France, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Greece, Spain, and Norway, among others.

Rema’s rise to stardom is a testament to his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication. With ‘Calm Down’ serving as his musical masterpiece, he has catapulted himself into the international spotlight, captivating audiences around the globe.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija July 6, 2023

Tiwa Savage Makes History as First Female Afrobeats Artist to Headline Wembley Arena

Tiwa Savage, the Nigerian music sensation, has etched her name in the annals of history as she becomes the first ...

YNaija June 30, 2023

Billboard Hot 100 Shakes Up Chart Calculation: Digital Downloads from Artist Webstores No Longer Counted

In a significant shift, Billboard Hot 100 has announced that it will no longer consider digital download singles from artist ...

YNaija June 30, 2023

Asake’s Daring Dive Into Crowd at Afro Nation Festival in Portugal Goes Terribly Wrong

The Afro Nation festival in Portugal was electrified on Thursday night as Nigerian singer Asake took the stage and became ...

YNaija June 27, 2023

Vybz 94.5 FM – Your 24/7 Source for the Latest Afrobeats Hits and Trending Artists

Vybz 94.5 FM, the leading Afrobeats visual music radio station based in Lagos, is making a significant impact locally and ...

YNaija June 26, 2023

Nigerian Artists Take Center Stage at BET Awards 2023: Burna Boy Wins Best International Act, Davido’s Stellar Performance (See Complete List of Winners)

The BET Awards has become a pivotal platform for Nigerian music to gain recognition in the early stages of Afrobeat’s ...

YNaija June 24, 2023

Wizkid Makes History as First African Artiste to Headline Glastonbury Festival

Nigerian music sensation Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has reached yet another milestone in his illustrious career by becoming ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail