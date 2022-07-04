Rema reacts to backlash from Afronation performance

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has responded to the not so great comments on his Afronation performance in Portugal.

The 22-year-old artist noted that the sound setup at the first day of the event was bad, as there were no in-ear monitors for artists to keep track of the audio the audience was receiving.

On his Twitter page on Sunday, Rema reacted to the video of an attendee who stated that the singer and his colleague, Omah Lay, did not sing during their performance.

She said, “Why are you not singing? We came to see you live. You are a vocalist. Your main instrument is your voice.

“We came to Portugal to hear that voice live because we love what your voice sounds like on recording. Now we want to hear you live.”

The singer in response to the video wrote, “Whoever came for Afronation day 1 knew the sound was bad. Second delay was feedback from the mic. No in-ear monitors for artists to keep track of the audio the audience was receiving.

“Let’s not even talk about provisions they make for artists to come with ‘bands’. Still I made use of live sessions at first and I cut it off and improvised because I wasn’t satisfied with the sound. I even complained on stage.

“One thing leads to another, know this! But I just can’t watch people take shots at me and my brother, Omah Lay. Lastly, we’ll all learn, grow and do better as artists and organisers.”

