Reps reportedly summons Adeosun, Okonjo-Iweala, others over alleged breach of Procurement Act

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and her predecessor, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, over alleged abuse and breach of the Procurement Act, 2007.

The House Committee on Public Procurement, which invited the ministers, asked them to appear before it on Tuesday, Vanguard reports.

Others expected to appear before the committee are, former Head of Service, Steve Otunla and former Accountant-General to the Federation, Jonah Otunla.

The committee had on Thursday summoned Adeosun and some others over alleged payment of N17 billion to five firms believed to be ghost companies as consultancy fees.

Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Oluwole Oke (Osun-PDP), who issued the order inviting the officials, said “the shortest way to Kuje prison is through breach of procurement laws.”