We have no association with APDA – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied any links with newly formed party, Advance Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA).

The party which was unveiled in Abuja on Monday saw the attendance of Raymond Dokpesi, a PDP stalwart.

There have also been reports that a faction of the PDP formed the party.

However, spokesman of the Ahmed Makarfi faction of the PDP, Dayo Adeyeye in a statement said the party has no affiliation with the news political association.

“In the last few hours we have received numerous calls from our party members, concerned citizens and well-wishers on our association or otherwise with the Advance Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) which was unveiled today at Abuja,” he said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we reiterate once again that we are not in any way associated with the new party in any form or guise. The APDA is neither an offshoot of the PDP nor its alter ego as some are speculating.

“This statement is made purely to set the records straight and to avoid unnecessary innuendos, speculations and ambiguity that may threaten the continued unity and solidarity of our party members.”