Buratai orders probe of alleged sexual assault in Bama IDP camp

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai has ordered investigation into alleged sexual abuse of female internally displaced persons (IDP) in Bama camp, Borno State.

The women in the camp had alleged that some soldiers and members of civilian JTF were demanding sex in exchange for favours.

They also accused them of detaining their husbands in military barracks “for offences they did not commit”.

They had written a petition to the national assembly, seeking intervention.

In a statement on Monday, Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman said Buratai has ordered that a thorough investigation should be carried out.

“The Nigerian army has noted with great concern growing allegations of misconduct against some persons on security duties at internally displaced persons’ camp in Bama, Borno state,” the statement said.

“We would like to state that Nigerian Army personnel have been doing their best in bringing peace and security in various parts of the country especially in the north-east, any act of misconduct could negatively impact on these good works.

“Although these allegations are unsubstantiated, the chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has today directed that the matter be thoroughly investigated by both the director military intelligence and provost marshal (army).

“We would like to reiterate that the Nigerian army has zero tolerance for any misconduct among its officers and soldiers especially those that are trusted with onerous responsibility of guarding and securing those internally displaced persons’ camps. Anyone found culpable, would be severely dealt with.

“We would like to enjoin the public to please take advantage of the newly established Nigerian Army information and call Centre to report any such issue and other security concern by calling the short code 193 using any of the telecommunication service providers in Nigeria or through email [email protected] ”