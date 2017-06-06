Nigeria not facing constitutional crisis on account of Buhari’s absence – Presidency

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Monday said the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari has not created any constitutional crisis.

A statement by the Deputy Director of Information, State House, Attah Esa, stated that Shehu was reacting to an article by a Nigerian historian, Max Siollun, published in a U.S magazine.

Siollun had said Nigeria was on the verge of a political crisis due to Buhari’s absence.

But Shehu stated that Buhari complied with the provision of the nation’s constitution before leaving the country.

He described the article as “needlessly sensational and exaggerated speculations by conspiracy theorists.”

The spokesman added that there were no similarities between Buhari’s cash and that of late Yar’Adua.

“While Yar’Adua was too severely ill to transmit a letter formally to the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, President Buhari is not in such medical state, and, therefore, the country is not currently facing any complications on account of his absence,” Shehu said.

Shehu said the role of the Vice President was uncertain during Yar’Adua’s period because the President could not hand over powers to him.

He noted that the case was different now as Osinbajo was acting as President.

According to him, having transferred power formally to Osinbajo, Buhari did not leave Nigeria with any power vacuum

He urged those creating artificial fears to stop in order not to heat up the polity.