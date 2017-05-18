We didn’t ask our members to defect – Makarfi PDP

by Azeez Adeniyi

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ahmed Makarfi, has said his faction did not advise members of the party to defect as widely reported in the media.

Makarfi, in a statement issued on Wednesday said the report was false.

He added that he didn’t direct people in Lagos to defect to the Advanced Peoples Democratic Party.

The statement partly read, “Our attention has been drawn to a newspaper’s headline which stated that we advised and directed people to defect (to another party). The headline is different from the story’s content.

“It became necessary we issue this statement because of wild rumours circulating, including high activities in the social media that we directed people in Lagos to vote APDA, which we never did. Also that of Governor Ayodele Fayose removing the PDP banners.

“Our statement was clear that we are in court and have faith in the judiciary. We are also aware that the PDP is being disenfranchised in some elections and that different states have adopted different approaches to the issue without prejudice to the substantive matter before the court. It should be noted that we, at the national level, have never asked anyone to defect to another party.”