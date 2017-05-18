The YNaija Tracklist: I will sign 2017 budget when I am satisfied with it – Osinbajo | Stop allocating soldiers to politicians, Wike tells Buratai | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.

Suicide bomber attacks military checkpoint, injures two soldiers – YNaija

30-year-old Nigerians will soon be able to run for President – Dogara – YNaija

I will sign 2017 budget when I am satisfied with it – Osinbajo – YNaija

Buratai’s warning: Those seeking change must do it democratically – UK – YNaija

Stop allocating soldiers to politicians, Wike tells Buratai – YNaija

We didn’t ask PDP members to defect — Makarfi – Punch

Reps Invite IG Over Invasion Of Rano’s House By SARS Operatives – Vanguard

CBN releases list of items valid for forex – The Nation

FEC summons INEC chair over voters’ registration – Daily Trust

Former FBI boss to lead Russia inquiry – BBC