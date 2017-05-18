The YNaija Tracklist: I will sign 2017 budget when I am satisfied with it – Osinbajo | Stop allocating soldiers to politicians, Wike tells Buratai | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.
Suicide bomber attacks military checkpoint, injures two soldiers – YNaija
30-year-old Nigerians will soon be able to run for President – Dogara – YNaija
I will sign 2017 budget when I am satisfied with it – Osinbajo – YNaija
Buratai’s warning: Those seeking change must do it democratically – UK – YNaija
Stop allocating soldiers to politicians, Wike tells Buratai – YNaija
We didn’t ask PDP members to defect — Makarfi – Punch
Reps Invite IG Over Invasion Of Rano’s House By SARS Operatives – Vanguard
CBN releases list of items valid for forex – The Nation
FEC summons INEC chair over voters’ registration – Daily Trust
Former FBI boss to lead Russia inquiry – BBC
