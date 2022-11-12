Residents of Kaduna spend eight days praying atop a mountain due to ongoing fuel scarcity and hardship

As the fuel shortage in Kaduna and its environs has remained unabated, citizens of the state have continued to pray for God’s intervention.

Some residents from the 23 local government areas of the state, who converged on Kudedan mountain on Saturday, said they are praying against persistent hardship and fuel shortages, which have prevented businessmen and women from traveling to bush markets and neighboring states to purchase foodstuffs in bulk and sell them at retail prices.

Dr. Moses Oladayo, leader of the praying group, revealed that they had been on the mountain for eight days, asking for God’s involvement in the affairs of this country.

“Imagine we have been suffering from bandits attack, food scarcity, lack, unemployment among others.

“Fuel scarcity has come to stay without solution. You cannot travel, prices of foodstuff have risen above expectations. No food in the market, and where you see one, the price is beyond one’s expectations.

“I felt it’s only God that can help us, since human efforts have failed us. We cannot continue like this till the end of this year,” he said.

In light of the hardships and recent fuel shortages that have made life difficult for Kaduna citizens, he decided to call all stakeholders from the 23 local government areas of the state to come and pray for the country’s improvement.

He asked Nigerians, particularly Kaduna residents, to continue to pray for God’s intervention as the situation would soon improve.

He stated that if the fuel shortage continues, individuals may not be able to afford the cost of transportation over the holiday season, and that it will be impossible for some homes to celebrate in full because they cannot afford even a cup of rice.

