INEC states that it is not looking into the US case against Tinubu, viral document a fake

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed claims that it is investigating a criminal forfeiture case involving All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Bola Tinubu (APC).

On Friday, a paper bearing INEC’s letterhead leaked on social media platforms, claiming that the commission was investigating a 1993 case in the United States involving Tinubu forfeiting money to the US government.

Prior to the accusation, records indicating that Tinubu had forfeited $460,000 to the US government had been published on social media.

Festus Keyamo, spokesman for the APC presidential campaign committee, refuted assertions that the case linked Tinubu to illegal narcotics, stating that the forfeited cash represented tax deductions.

Festus Okoye, chairman of the INEC information and voter education committee, said in a statement issued on Saturday that the document suggesting the commission was examining the US lawsuit against Tinubu was “fake.”

“A Press Release purported to have been issued by the Commission has been trending online since yesterday Friday 11th November 2022,” the statement reads.

“It claims that the Commission has commenced investigation into a case of criminal forfeiture against one of the Presidential candidates in the forthcoming General Election and is liaising with a Court in the United States of America in pursuit of same to determine possible violation of our guidelines or the Electoral Act 2022.

“We wish to state categorically that the said Press Release did not emanate from the Commission nor is it pursuing the purported course of action. It is the handiwork of mischief makers and utterly fake.

“Press Releases from the Commission are uploaded to the INEC Press Corps platform and simultaneously disseminated through our website and official social media handles.

“The public is advised to ignore the press release.”