We can no longer vote for poverty – Peter Obi; Buhari returns to Nigeria after 13-day trip to UK for medical checkup | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

We can no longer vote for poverty – Peter Obi

Buhari returns to Nigeria after 13-day trip to UK for medical checkup

Bayelsa commences closure of IDP camps

Naira redesign: We’re working to ease process for deposits in rural areas, says CBN

Blame Peter Obi for unemployment in Nigeria – Oshiomhole

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has stated that Nigerians can no longer vote for poverty, corruption, and impunity.

Obi, in a series of tweets sent on Sunday, stated that the desire to reclaim Nigeria was practically unanimous.

Obi, pointing to the fact that he is accustomed to the status quo, stated that he wished to be president in order to alter the trajectory.

The former governor of Anambra state said that deprivation is not habit-forming and that Nigerians desire a better life.

“The desire to take Nigeria back is nearly unanimous. We may be used to the old order; but we cannot vote for continuity of corruption, recklessness, impunity, and poverty. Deprivation is not habit-forming. Nigerians desire a better life,” he said.

Obi continued by stating that Nigerians could no longer gamble with their fate and future.

He stated that he is running because he possesses the necessary qualifications, credibility, stamina, and experience.

“I’m running for president because, I am qualified, I have the capacity, credibility, commitment, stamina, governance experience, and track record. More importantly, Nigerians can trust me,” Peter Obi said.

Buhari returns to Nigeria after 13-day trip to UK for medical checkup

Following a vacation to the United Kingdom for health-related reasons, President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria.

The president traveled to the United Kingdom on October 31 for a “routine” checkup.

Bashir Ahmad, the president’s special assistant for digital communications, tweeted the president’s return on Sunday evening.

“Welcome back, Baba!” Ahmad tweeted, along with pictures of Buhari alighting from an aircraft.

While in the United Kingdom, the president met with King Charles III for the first time since the monarch’s accession to the throne.

Usman Baba, the inspector general of police (IGP), and Mohammed Bello, the minister of the federal capital territory, were among those there to welcome the president back to Nigeria (FCT).

Bayelsa commences closure of IDP camps

As the flood that inundated the majority of villages in Bayelsa State progressively recedes, the government has begun closing the camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

ts first port of call was the largest IDP camp located at the Ox-Bow Lake Pavilion, which was shut down on Saturday.

Others in the Igbogene area of the state capital and other locations within the state capital would be closed on Sunday.

Before sending the flood victims home, those at the Ox-Bow Lake Pavilion IDP centre first had an open-air thanksgiving.

The solemn ceremony was held ahead of the last meal that was served to the victims before they started returning to their various homes.

In his brief sermon, the vice chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state and President of the Bayelsa Baptist Conference, Dr Abili Abili, took a sermon from Isaiah 43:1-2 and Genesis 9:10-15, where he assured the IDPs that God had promised that He would not destroy the earth with flood again.

“As you are going back home, remember God has promised that he would not destroy the world with flood as it happened in the days of Noah. Remember God and turn to Him,” he admonished them.

Naira redesign: We’re working to ease process for deposits in rural areas, says CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stated that it is engaging with stakeholders, particularly those in the agent banking sector, to ensure cash deposits in rural, underserved areas throughout the country.

This was said in a statement made over the weekend by Osita Nwanisobi, director of corporate communications at the central bank.

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), revealed the decision to redesign the N200, N500, and N1,000 denominations of currency on October 26 in order to manage money supply and assist security agencies in combating illicit financial movement.

Nwasinobi added in the statement that the development was part of the CBN’s efforts to guarantee that Nigerians in unbanked, underserved, and rural areas are supported as it executes the naira redesign strategy.

“In operationalising this initiative, the CBN has been collaborating with relevant agencies and other stakeholders in the financial system in its execution, particularly ensuring that vulnerable citizens are not disenfranchised,” the statement reads.

“Accordingly, the banking public in rural and/or underserved areas may access CBN branches in the 36 states of the federation to enquire about options for depositing their current N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, wallet/account opening processes, financial access points.

“Furthermore, agent locations across the country have been fully enabled for BVN registration, opening banking accounts/wallets and e-Naira wallets, electronic card distribution, and cash deposit, among others.

“Due to the policy, the agents have also been accorded priority to enable them to deposit cash collections through bank branches across the federation.”

Nwanisobi further expressed the pleasure of the apex bank at the positive response of the banking public to the policy through increased currency deposits across banks and other financial institutions.

Blame Peter Obi for unemployment in Nigeria – Oshiomhole

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been accused of contributing to the high unemployment rate in Nigeria.

Former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, said Obi contributed to Nigeria’s unemployment by importing finished goods.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, senatorial candidate for Edo North, made the assertion during the flag-off of his campaign in the Auchi area of the State over the weekend.

“Obi owns the biggest shopping mall in Abuja and all the items sold there are imported.

“If he is selling imported wines, clothes, and other items, he is contributing to why Nigeria is going down because he is creating jobs abroad and importing unemployment to Nigeria,” Oshiomhole said.

Statistics have shown that Nigeria’s unemployment rate stood at 33 percent as of the last quarter of 2020.

Most Nigerians and experts blamed the APC for the high rate of unemployment in the country.

Following his emergence as LP presidential candidate, Obi anchored his campaign on ensuring Nigeria becomes a production economy.