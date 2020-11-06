Sanwo-Olu away, The real Shekau, When God blocks you | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Ogbeni @jidesanwoolu you have become suddenly mute.



Who ordered the shooting of unharmed #EndSARS protesters at the #LekkiMassaccre ????? — Shape Shifting Master of Darkness 🇳🇬 (@DapoLocs) November 6, 2020

Working with Fashola…

2.

Are you trying to tell me Shekau joined a peaceful protest without guns?



What an odanzity!!

Such a classic Virony! pic.twitter.com/vl9nK1O0mg — Uncle David Oroge (@ij_kush) November 6, 2020

It’s the Odanzity for us…

3.

Who told Nigerians that MTN should always be Sim 1? — Unwanted Friend 😒🌚 (@holardamolar) November 6, 2020

Lol

4.

Lola: Sent 4 pictures🔞 to the group chat



*** 30 secs later***



Lola: {Delete for all} This message has been deleted



Lola: mistake guys. I’m so sorry 🙏🏼



#GBwhatsapp User: pic.twitter.com/K7KZNVUEB4 — Brezzident  (@AangDfkm) November 6, 2020

Lol

5.

I waited 18 years to become an adult, I’m patient af😂😂 — Shola (@jayythedope) November 6, 2020

There’s a reward for you…

6.

Big thanks to God , Nah everyday I Dey bill am 😭😭! If nah man E for don block me — D GREAT ORACLE (@AdeyefaPeter) November 6, 2020

Wahala for who God block o

7.

Guys who really know how to cook have pride.



NB: I don’t mean concoction rice and spaghetti please — 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@dha_yur) November 6, 2020

It’s the concoction for us!

8.

Dating a church girl is the best!👌

I cheat, she finds out, we pray together and blame the devil😎 — MUMU BOY 👑 (@testyflowz) November 6, 2020

Lol

9.

The anxiety of seeing an exam result hits different when you know your friends passed. — Freeman says #EndSARS #EndSWAT #ReformNigeria (@Aseefar_f) November 6, 2020

Where’s the lie??

10.

We learn from pain, but it doesn’t always have to be our own. — 4Site👁️ (@Surveillanz) November 6, 2020

Can I hurt you to learn?