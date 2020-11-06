Nengi becomes the second #BBNaija lockdown housemate to have a seat in government

Big Brother Naija housemates, for some reason have a way of trending. It seems that the housemates who eventually become popular amongst fans of the show while in the house, come out to receive the sort of adulation reserved for royalties and movie stars.

It’s almost head-scratching to witness the sort of fan love some of these housemates manage to get. Fan bases so devout, you would think they are a cult group.

Because of this, one Big Brother housemate or the other is always somewhere at the top of Twitter trends every other day. Some ex-BBN housemates like Tacha have even gone as far as trending world wide, breaking past the barrier of trending within the country’s social media real-estate.

Today is no different, amidst all the events going on in the country, Laycon, Erica and Nengi have managed to find their names on the screens of Nigerians, and this time, ironically its not just a meaningless trend of reiterated admiration but actual trend following a turn of events, particularly in the case of Nengi.

If you go online and see #NengiStormsBayelsa, it’s because Nengi actually stormed Bayelsa. The 22-year-old Bayelsan beauty, made her way to her home state of Bayelsa, in a grand style homecoming.

She then paid a visit to the Governor of the state, governor Douye Diri, after which she was handed a political appointment. She was awarded the positions of Senior Special Assistant to Governor Diri, The face of Bayelsa, and Ambassador for the girl child -Bayelsa.

After her appointment, she took to the streets of Bayelsa, to celebrate with her adoring fans.

Let me re-introduce the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and The Face of Bayelsa State



Nengi Rebecca Hampson 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽The Queen of Ninjas 💃🏽💃🏽#NengiStormsBayelsa pic.twitter.com/gABZBg6VNj — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) November 6, 2020

Her appointment has seen congratulatory messages flood in, and has pushed her to a top five trend today on Twitter again. Some of her BBN colleagues that have take to social media to congratulate her include; Neo, Ozo, Laycon, Vee and a host of others.

AYIBANENGIMOTE ❤️ — Vee 🔥 (@veeiye) November 6, 2020

My SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANT MA.

MY SSA.

YES MA

ANYTHING FOR YOU MA.

CLEAR THE ROAD FOR THE SSA. @nengiofficial



♥️+💡 — Laycon 💡 (@itsLaycon) November 6, 2020

Like the name suggest, the special assistant to the governor has the duty of assisting the office of governor in projects and responsibilities that largely require an unorthodox aid. In other words, responsibilities that require the aid that only a few set of people have the capacity to provide.

However, the duties themselves are pretty standard as they include, running of the governor’s office in said appointees capacity, advice on policy decisions, handling of special/complex project, advice on state issues and representation of the office of the governor on appointed duties.

Nengi, much like fellow housemate Laycon, who was appointed youth ambassador of Ogun, now has an administrative office, all from an appearance on a reality TV show.

You can now imagine getting into the house too.