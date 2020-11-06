Why the Judicial Panel should not accept the CCTV footage from the Lekki scene

It is weeks after the Lekki Massacre and, despite obvious indications that it happened, government and security agents are still rigmarolling in pools of the blood of innocent young Nigerians denying that the colour of blood is red.

Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Nigerians watched in an Instagram LIVE video by DJ Switch, how armed security operatives opened fire at unarmed protesters. The protesters had insisted on their right to peaceful protests and the curfew announced by the Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was not going to be a deterrence.

happening live at lekki toll gate, God please he must not die. 🙏🏽 #Genocide #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/xwwbRim2tL — Shawntomi #EndSARS (@_iamtomi) October 20, 2020

Investigations are, however, ongoing for the Lekki shooting. And, while we have the International Criminal Court, ICC, on the matter, the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry is also positioned to answer questions about police brutality – with the Lekki shooting also in focus.

Therefore, in a sitting Friday, November 6, footage from the scene was submitted to the panel for further investigation. This is after Abayomi Omomuwa, MD of Lekki Concession Company, LCC, stated two days ago, that their camera stopped working and conveniently started working after the shooting – somewhere around 8 pm.

However, in the sitting today, The Lagos panel began viewing the footage around 11:30 am. And it appeared to be a collage of repeated clips which time stamps even hours before 8 pm.

#EndSARS Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry review CCTV footage of Lekki tollgate. Watch LIVE on #ARISENews: 416 on DSTV; 44 on GOTV, 519 on Sky UK & https://t.co/PdDR8e0wJr to stream online. pic.twitter.com/tFppr94yyb — ARISE News Feed (@ARISEtv) November 6, 2020

For many Nigerians who were on DJ Switch‘s Instagram Live, the shooting started somewhere around 6:30-7:00 PM. Before the shooting, many Nigerians on ground had reported that the lights were turned off before the security operatives arrived. From the DJ’s live feed and other videos that emerged from the location, the tollgate was covered in darkness and the only light you can make up is from protesters’ mobile phones and car headlamps.

I think is time we source for an indipendent panel. Inept of an external letigation to foresee this excercis, it will profligate all our time and efforts so far..

We might likely be tag as 21 century jokers. — [email protected] (@Jennyhillslove) November 6, 2020

However, the footage submitted to the panel of inquiry was too well lit to be the same Lekki that was dark where the shooting of peaceful protesters took place.

There is an obvious disconnect between what Nigerians saw and what the ‘forces beyond our control’ want us to believe. Another discomforting thing from the submitted video is how it made 4:00 PM appear like it were 4:00 AM.

Since the Lekki incident, Nigerians have been told at too many instances that justice will never be a reality. This informs the audacity to submit a video that has no correlation with the time after first claiming that the camera stopped working at 8 pm. It also shows that no one is ready to take responsibility for Tuesday, October 20, 2020.