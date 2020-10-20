Over 150,000 people on DJ Switch’s IG Live saw how Nigerian security operatives opened fire on peaceful protesters

Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had ordered an indefinite 24-hour curfew, citing increased violence and take-over of peaceful protests by thugs inspired to go against law and order in the state.

A few hours later, supposed security operatives removed the CCTV camera at the Lekki toll gates without giving reasons why.

The governor explained in another series of tweets why the curfew is necessary. But, the protesters at the toll gate insisted peaceful protest is a citizen’s right in a democracy.

However, in a disturbing murderous turn of events, the lights at the toll gates were switched off and security operatives, mandated to protest lives and property, opened fire, allegedly killing six Nigerian citizens already.

These are protesters who are tired of Police brutality, tired of a system rigged to punish citizens for just being citizens. Tired of extra-judicial killings by men of the Nigerian Police. Tired of police kidnapping innocent citizens who disappear and are never seen. Tired of a system where bad governance is now systemic. A list will not justify all the reasons why the #EndSARS protests are justified.

Reacting to the unexpected protests now on the 14th day, the Nigerian government, instead of trying to reform the Police as demanded, have tried different means to stop the protests. And now, the government has resorted to killing Nigerians.

For the Lekki toll gate protest, DJ Switch’s Instagram Live video which had over 100,000 people watching will go down in history as the moment when the Nigerian government resisted the demand for actual change and murdered citizens instead.

The demands were simple and Nigerian youth only wanted the reforms to begin in earnest – it has been too long since promises have been thrown into the bin. This time, Nigerian youths wanted to see changes taking place before their eyes.

It is actually a simple request – Reform the Police!

The #EndSARS protests have expanded to include other demands though, but the reaction from the Nigerian only indicate that change is impossible with them holding the reins of power.

