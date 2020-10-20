Curfews here and there: What does Gov. Sanwo-Olu intend to achieve? | #YNaijaEndSARSupdates

The relationship between Nigerians and their leaders can be described as an abusive marriage where the victim has been silent for so long. Nigerians have since tolerated corrupt leaders and bad governance only to say ‘no more’ with the #EndSARS protest that has rocked the nation for days. Twelve days and counting, Nigerians have been speaking against police brutality, injustices and bad governance that has persisted in the country. The protest is like never-seen-before with many prominent supporters lending their voices and platform.

However, the protest has been met with heavy opposition from the government and the police who have consistently advised that protesters halt their demonstration, even when they preached support of the peaceful protests. It seems now the opposition tactics have changed form.

Monday, 19 October 2020, Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki was the first to issue the directive of a 24hour curfew in the state, after some hoodlums attacked a correctional facility and freed a number of inmates. Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu followed his lead after hoodlums set a police station on fire. He, like Godwin Obaseki, declared a 24-hour curfew in the state.

Reports indicate that Ekiti has also joined the trend; declaring a 24-hour curfew for its residents following, of course, several reported attacks by hoodlums.

Nigerians are positing that the curfews are just a ploy to get the protests to come to a halt. Before the curfew pattern, the FCT had issued a protest ban propping on the COVID-19 as the reason for the shutdown.  Federal Capital Territory, FCT, minister, Mohammed Musa Bello had stated that he was very much concerned that the cases of coronavirus will spike because of protesters and so he ban was in the interest of citizens. His plans, however, failed to deter protesters from the streets.

If you consider how much some governors and politicians have spoken against this protest – even when they are declaring support for protesters – it becomes clear that the government might do just about anything to shut down this movement.

While these governors have been speedy in reaching these decisions, they are forgetting that essentially, the police will be the ones to enforce this policy that they are pushing out. The reality or imagination of having curfew defaulters and the police, that have been berated for their actions, in a cross over is another something these governors have failed to consider.

For the most part, our leaders have played on their authority in reaching these hasty decisions without considering the impact on Nigerians. In saner climes, these governors should be burdened with hiring a team of professional investigators to look into these attacks by ‘suspected hoodlums’, protecting the rights of his constituency and establishing a dialogue that would ensure the demands of peaceful protesters are met. Yet, here we are.

