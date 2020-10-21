LekkiMassacre: Sanwo-Olu blames Lekki killings on ‘forces beyond our control’ | #YNaijaEndSARSupdates

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reacted to the killing of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday, 20 October 2020.

YNaija reported an alleged shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki-tollgate protest grounds after several videos made rounds of the event on social media in realtime. The governor, in reaction to the attack, visited some of the victims at various hospitals where they were being cared for. Sanwo-Olu denied responsibility for the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the state.

Sharing a photo with the victims, he stated on Twitter that the massacre was orchestrated and carried out by ‘forces beyond his control‘.

See his tweet here:

It has taken me this long to make a statement because I have to prioritize the welfare of the victims of this very sad incident. pic.twitter.com/jH18PPXnkr — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 21, 2020

As the Governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents. I will give a state broadcast in the morning. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 21, 2020

Essentially, this event has left many in a state of shock with emotions all over the place. Nigerians are asking questions and trying to understand why anyone would order rounds to be fired at unarmed protesters.

On Twitter, many Nigerians have tagged the state governor as just a figurehead, if he can not categorically point out whose orders led to the loss of lives of peaceful protesters.

Sanwo-Olu, however, stated that he would be working with the Federal Government to get to the root of the incident; working towards stabilising the security in the state.

Nigerians have blamed the governor for the shooting with many pointing out his incompetence, specifically because such an incident happened in the state where he is supposed to be the chief security officer.

Here are a few reactions:

You people should stop saying sanwo olu doesn’t know about this incident,so far he is the governor he would be hold responsible for the barbaric act — Asoebi plug🔌 (@teymitourpe) October 21, 2020

This is what happens when the governor is only a figurehead and the rulers are behind closed doors. You will take the fall. You can't back out now. #endsars #blackTuesdayNigeria — Phatee (@duchessofpville) October 21, 2020

You’ll never know peace — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) October 21, 2020

Let it be known today that Nigerian government choose to kill innocent citizens for demanding for their right to live 😫😫😫😫😫😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Marxism (@harufulam) October 21, 2020

This event has suggested to Nigerians that the government is hell-bent on keeping citizens in a position of silence and fear. Yet, they remain undeterred.

Call it a revolution or a rebellion, the #EndSARS movement is here to stay and Nigerians have finally woken up. The movement seeks good governance, the right to live and survive in Nigeria. An attack on anyone who is demanding these things should not be taken lightly.