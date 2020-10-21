What do you want in a retreat? | The Daily Vulnerable

Feedback needed

Chude Jideonwo and Damola Morenikeji

Our team at Joy, Inc. is concluding plans for The Joy Retreat later this year, and we will want to know what exactly you’ll want in a retreat.

Why not tell us using this link?

We are planning Retreat, as a 3-day and 2-nights residential experience that helps in cutting through the clutter and confusion – especially of very busy, highly accomplished people, or those who are on their way there – and helping you find the peace and clarity to make the decisions on what you have to do, how you need to do them and why. It will include a series of practical exercises – mediation, inquiry, listening deeply, journaling – giving you the tools and space to walk through pressure, depression, unhappiness, anxiety, and fear.

Let’s not get too ahead for now. Can you tell us what and how you want it?

We’ll be glad if you can do that through this link. It will take only a moment.

