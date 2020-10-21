‘No one died in Lekki toll gate shooting’ – Gov. Sanwo-Olu | #YNaijaEndSARSupdates

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that Nigeria suffered no fatality in the Lekki tollgate shooting that took place overnight.

In a live broadcast on Channels Tv, Wednesday morning, the Lagos State governor addressed Nigerians about the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday evening. He emphasised that after going on an extensive hospital round to check on victims, he ascertained that while many had been injured no one had died.

Sanwo-Olu ordered that due to the events that had taken place, activities in Lagos State would be put to a halt for the next three days.

The governor had earlier posted a statement on Twitter, sharing pictures of himself visiting those injured in the shooting. He had blamed the shooting by security agents believed to be soldiers on “forces beyond his control.” During the live briefing, he declared that no governor has jurisdiction over armed forces and an investigation would be carried out into the event.

More details later…