‘No one died in Lekki toll gate shooting’ – Gov. Sanwo-Olu | #YNaijaEndSARSupdates

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that Nigeria suffered no fatality in the Lekki tollgate shooting that took place overnight.

In a live broadcast on Channels Tv, Wednesday morning, the Lagos State governor addressed Nigerians about the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday evening. He emphasised that after going on an extensive hospital round to check on victims, he ascertained that while many had been injured no one had died.

Sanwo-Olu ordered that due to the events that had taken place, activities in Lagos State would be put to a halt for the next three days.

The governor had earlier posted a statement on Twitter, sharing pictures of himself visiting those injured in the shooting. He had blamed the shooting by security agents believed to be soldiers on “forces beyond his control.” During the live briefing, he declared that no governor has jurisdiction over armed forces and an investigation would be carried out into the event.

More details later…

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac October 21, 2020

#EndSARS: How the government has gaslighted grieving Nigerians thus far | #YNaijaEndSARSupdate

When Nigerians took to the streets to protest against police injustices and the extra-judicial killings perpetrated by the now-defunct police ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 21, 2020

Why is Governor Sanwo-Olu denying the #LekkiMassacre deaths?

by Ayodele Ibiyemi In the evening of October 20, 2020, peaceful protesters at the Lekki Tollgate were shot at by ...

Chinedu Okafor October 21, 2020

DJ Switch spread the #LekkiMassacre story to the world, and it’s not the first time she is fighting to #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria

Since the protest to end police brutality in Nigeria began, protesters have demanded that the movement remain leaderless. That way, ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 21, 2020

Stark Contrast: How Sanwo-Olu’s reaction to the #EndSARS protests differs darkly from Makinde’s methods | #YNaijaEndSARSupdates

The #EndSARS protest started peacefully but was unfortunately hijacked by hoodlums who unleashed mayhem on the peaceful protesters. This prompted ...

Michael Isaac October 21, 2020

#LekkiMassacre: Sanwo-Olu blames Lekki killings on ‘forces beyond our control’ | #YNaijaEndSARSupdates

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reacted to the killing of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll ...

Michael Isaac October 20, 2020

Curfews here and there: What does Gov. Sanwo-Olu intend to achieve? | #YNaijaEndSARSupdates

The relationship between Nigerians and their leaders can be described as an abusive marriage where the victim has been silent ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail