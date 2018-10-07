Saraki, Dankwambo pledge to support Atiku in 2019

Governor of Gombe, Ibrahim Dankwambo has congratulated Atiku Abubakar for emerging as the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 presidential elections.

Atiku polled 1,532 votes beating Aminu Tambuwal who scored 693 and Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who got 317 votes.

A post by Dankwambo on Twitter read, “Congratulations to Former Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the flag bearer of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party. We are united under one Umbrella and we will work assiduously for our party’s victory in 2019.”

Saraki’s statement reads, “Today is a great day for our party, PDP because it has shown what men and women of our party can do. Today has shown that the interest of our party and the Nigerian people is more important than our individual interests.

I want to thank Governor Okowa for planning and organising this transparent, free and fair Presidential Primary and Convention.

I congratulate our Presidential Candidate, Your Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for your victory. You have stayed on course over the years and truly, you deserve this victory.

We always knew from Day 1 that only one candidate would emerge. On behalf of all the aspirants, I want to assure Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that we will work with you to ensure that come 2019, you emerge as Nigeria’s next President.”

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Ezinne October 7, 2018

“I am the 16th President of Nigeria” | 7 things we learned from Tunde Bakare’s State of the Nation Address

Every year, the founder and Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly Tunde Bakare, delivers a rousing ‘State of the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 7, 2018

Tambuwal loses to Atiku, shocks Saraki, Kwankwaso in PDP presidential primary

Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal failed to secure the presidential ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 7, 2018

This is a victory for all of us – Atiku (PHOTOS)

Following his victory at the elective convention held by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday, former Vice President of ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 7, 2018

BREAKING: Four-time presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar emerges as PDP force to unseat Buhari

Former Vice President and five-time Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 7, 2018

Oshiomhole’s APC is ridden with “impunity” – Aisha Buhari

A few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari received the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) seeking re-election in 2019, ...

Edwin Okolo October 7, 2018

The rumours are true, Mama Chibok, Obiageli Ezekwesili is running for president next year

According a news report posted by the international news platform Reuters, Mama Chibok and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Oby Ezekwesili ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail