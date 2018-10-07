The Late 5: Atiku wins PDP presidential ticket, pays tribute to Obasanjo, Oby Ezekwesili joins the 2019 presidential race | More stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today.

Former Minister of Education, co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls Movement (BBOG) and Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Oby Ezekwesili has announced that she is indeed running for President of the Republic of Nigeria.

Ezekwesili will also become the first female presidential candidate.

Wife of Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari expressed her displeasure over the “impunity” taking place in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

In her statement, she said it is disheartening that some people buy nomination forms only to find out that the tickets have been handed — automatically — to ‘preferred candidates’.

Former Vice President and five-time Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the February 16, 2019, Presidential elections.

The governor of Gombe, Ibrahim Dankwambo and Saraki have since pledged to support Atiku.

Atiku also released a thank-you statement.

In paying tribute to former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Atiku said he would not have succeeded as a presidential candidate if “President Olusegun Obasanjo had not made me his vice president.”

“Under his tutelage, I learnt quite a lot,” he said. “I wish to pay my personal tribute to him.”

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) through the Head, Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin says about 200,000 candidates have been offered admission for the 2018/2019 academic session.

Benjamin said that the admission took effect after the board’s policy meeting in June in Gbongan, Osun.

According to him, the exercise is done through the Central Admission Process (CAP), an automated process to eliminate all human interference.

APC acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena has called on political parties in the country, particularly the PDP and its agents, to stick to issue-based actions and campaigns as the nation enters into electioneering campaign.

The statement was in reaction to a recent attempt by the PDP leadership to forcibly enter the Nigeria Police Headquarters under the guise of a protest.

The APC spokesman condemned the act and described it as irresponsible, shameful and reckless actions.

And stories from around the world…

The outspoken half-sister of Meghan Markle, Samantha Markle was turned away from the Duchess’s doorstep after arriving uninvited.

Samantha, 53, flew in to the UK with the aim of confronting her half-sister but pictures appear to show her being met with a wall of silence after an embarrassing stand-off with palace security.

The move made Samantha hand over a note to Kensington Palace security before buying Royal merchandise.

Cameroon is voting in presidential polls amid fears of more violence in the nation’s English-speaking regions as the octogenarian president, Paul Biya seeks a seventh term in office.

“The force of experience,” reads the poster in reference to President Biya’s 36 years in power.

Washington Post writer, Jamal Khashoggi has gone missing and Turkish officials said they believed he had been murdered.

Khashoggi, a Saudi national, went missing after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday.

According to the BBC, initial investigations indicated he was murdered there.

Brazilians are voting Sunday in a presidential election, after a campaign that has been marked by the rise of a once-fringe right-wing lawmaker, the disqualification of a populist former president who was campaigning from jail, and ongoing revelations from the four-year-long “Car Wash” anti-graft probe rocking mainstream political parties in the country of 200 million people. At least 10 people were killed after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Haiti Saturday night, according to Haiti’s civil protection agency. Another 135 people were injured and are currently receiving treatment in hospitals, the agency wrote on Twitter Sunday.