Oshiomhole’s APC is ridden with “impunity” – Aisha Buhari

A few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari received the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) seeking re-election in 2019, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari took to social media to express her displeasure over the “impunity” taking place in the ruling party.

In her statement, she said it is disheartening that some people buy nomination forms only to find out that the tickets have been handed — automatically — to ‘preferred candidates’.

She also stated that she doesn’t quite understand how such will go on under the watch of a comrade and activist.

Read her statement below:

“It is disheartening to note that some aspirants used their hard earned money to purchase nomination forms, got screened, cleared and campaigned vigorously yet found their names omitted on Election Day, these forms were bought at exorbitant prices.

Many others contested and yet had their result delayed. Fully knowing that AUTOMATIC tickets have been given to other people.

“All Progressives Congress being a party whose cardinal principle is change and headed by a comrade/ activist whose main concern is for the common man, yet, such impunity could take place under its watch.

“Given this development one will not hesitate than DISSOCIATE from such unfairness, be neutral and speak for the voiceless.

“It is important for the populace to rise against impunity and for voters to demand from aspirants to be committed to the provision of basic amenities such as:

1. Potable drinking water

2. Basic health care ( Primary Health Care centers)

3. Education within conducive & appropriate learning environments.

“Let us vote wisely !!!!

LONG LIVE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA!!!!!!”