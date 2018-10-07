This is a victory for all of us – Atiku (PHOTOS)

Following his victory at the elective convention held by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday, former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has thanked delegates and the PDP for choosing him.

Atiku emerged the candidate of the PDP for the 2019 presidential election after polling over 1532 votes.

He wrote on Twitter, “thank you for choosing me. This is a victory for all of us. The task to get Nigeria working again starts now.”

Atiku defeated the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who polled 317 and 693 votes respectively.

Tags: ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi October 7, 2018

Saraki, Dankwambo pledge to support Atiku in 2019

Governor of Gombe, Ibrahim Dankwambo has congratulated Atiku Abubakar for emerging as the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ...

Ezinne October 7, 2018

“I am the 16th President of Nigeria” | 7 things we learned from Tunde Bakare’s State of the Nation Address

Every year, the founder and Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly Tunde Bakare, delivers a rousing ‘State of the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 7, 2018

Tambuwal loses to Atiku, shocks Saraki, Kwankwaso in PDP presidential primary

Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal failed to secure the presidential ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 7, 2018

BREAKING: Four-time presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar emerges as PDP force to unseat Buhari

Former Vice President and five-time Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 7, 2018

Oshiomhole’s APC is ridden with “impunity” – Aisha Buhari

A few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari received the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) seeking re-election in 2019, ...

Edwin Okolo October 7, 2018

The rumours are true, Mama Chibok, Obiageli Ezekwesili is running for president next year

According a news report posted by the international news platform Reuters, Mama Chibok and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Oby Ezekwesili ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail