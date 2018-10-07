This is a victory for all of us – Atiku (PHOTOS)

Following his victory at the elective convention held by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday, former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has thanked delegates and the PDP for choosing him.

Atiku emerged the candidate of the PDP for the 2019 presidential election after polling over 1532 votes.

He wrote on Twitter, “thank you for choosing me. This is a victory for all of us. The task to get Nigeria working again starts now.”

Atiku defeated the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who polled 317 and 693 votes respectively.