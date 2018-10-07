Reality star Teddy A says he will only act nude if the price is right

Reality TV star Teddy A has been making splashes in the world of pop culture since being a contestant on Big Brother Naija‘s third season. Siphoning such fame towards rebirthing his sketchy career in music, and making his Nollywood debut in the forthcoming Ifan Michael star-studded movie Foreigner’s God. Beyond that, though, his time on the reality show was spelled around an alpha-male swagger and a self-awareness of his sexuality.

He might not have taken off his shirt as many times as fellow BBN alum Tobi Bakre but, in the pool of available male specimens, he was certainly eye-candy material which reached an audience pay-off via the famed toilet sex with housemate and now-girlfriend BamBam. All things considered, it’s perhaps no surprise that the 30-year-old is agreeable to acting nude in a movie, which he made known in a recent interview with Punch and headlined as catnip for Teddy A junkies.

But the caveat: Teddy A won’t show his assets for free. “How much are they paying me? There have to be criteria. There has to be money on the ground. You do not need to worry about the money involved, bring the script.” Teddy A’s Instagram is drenched with the unmistakable bad boy aura that was harnessed in the Big Brother Naija house, ever so trapped with an air of braggadocio and celebrity and an entry point for fans of the opposite sex with their flirtatious comments.

“The way I cope with my female fans is by just seeing them as fans and that is the only way you can do it,” Teddy A revealed on fan relationship, “You never really let fame get into your head because the same people that are talking about me now were not talking this way about four years ago.”

From the 2018 class of the BBN reality competition, Teddy A is visibly among those affecting the culture on their own creative paths. But we might never how much is the right price to see the reality star in his birthday suit.