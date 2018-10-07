Tambuwal loses to Atiku, shocks Saraki, Kwankwaso in PDP presidential primary

Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal failed to secure the presidential ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the February 16, 2019 Presidential elections, losing the primary election to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who polled over 1,000 votes.

In a fiercely contested primaries which began on Saturday at the Adokie Amasiemeka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives polled votes 693 votes as against those of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki with 317 votes and Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso who polled 158 votes and to clinch victory at the party’s convention.

The other aspirants recorded votes as follows: Ibrahim Dankwambo – 111 votes, Sule Lamido scored 96 votes; Ahmed Makarfi –74 votes; Taminu Turaki 65 votes; Attahiru Bafarawa – 48 votes; David Mark– 35 votes; Jonah Jang- 19 votes; Datti-Baba Ahmed who scored 5 vote, while 68 votes were invalid.

Chairman of the Special Convention Committee, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, announced the result on Sunday morning in the election which saw over 3,000 delegates vote for the party’s flag bearer.