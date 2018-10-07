Tambuwal loses to Atiku, shocks Saraki, Kwankwaso in PDP presidential primary

Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal failed to secure the presidential ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the February 16, 2019 Presidential elections, losing the primary election to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who polled over 1,000 votes.

Related: BREAKING: Four-time presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar emerges as PDP force to unseat Buhari

In a fiercely contested primaries which began on Saturday at the Adokie Amasiemeka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives polled votes 693 votes as against those of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki with 317 votes and Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso who polled 158 votes and to clinch victory at the party’s convention.

The other aspirants recorded votes as follows: Ibrahim Dankwambo – 111 votes, Sule Lamido scored 96 votes; Ahmed Makarfi –74 votes; Taminu Turaki 65 votes; Attahiru Bafarawa – 48 votes; David Mark– 35 votes; Jonah Jang-  19 votes; Datti-Baba Ahmed who scored 5 vote, while 68 votes were invalid.

Chairman of the Special Convention Committee, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, announced the result on Sunday morning in the election which saw over 3,000 delegates vote for the party’s flag bearer.

Tags:

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi October 7, 2018

Saraki, Dankwambo pledge to support Atiku in 2019

Governor of Gombe, Ibrahim Dankwambo has congratulated Atiku Abubakar for emerging as the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ...

Ezinne October 7, 2018

“I am the 16th President of Nigeria” | 7 things we learned from Tunde Bakare’s State of the Nation Address

Every year, the founder and Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly Tunde Bakare, delivers a rousing ‘State of the ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 7, 2018

This is a victory for all of us – Atiku (PHOTOS)

Following his victory at the elective convention held by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday, former Vice President of ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 7, 2018

BREAKING: Four-time presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar emerges as PDP force to unseat Buhari

Former Vice President and five-time Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 7, 2018

Oshiomhole’s APC is ridden with “impunity” – Aisha Buhari

A few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari received the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) seeking re-election in 2019, ...

Edwin Okolo October 7, 2018

The rumours are true, Mama Chibok, Obiageli Ezekwesili is running for president next year

According a news report posted by the international news platform Reuters, Mama Chibok and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Oby Ezekwesili ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail