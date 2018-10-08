The Big 5: As APC NWC insists on Shehu Sani’s candidacy, Okorocha picks Senate ticket; Bakare wants Buhari to commence Nigeria’s restructuring | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

The Presidency has dissociated President Muhammadu Buhari from a letter that purportedly authorised Governor Nasir el-Rufai to “deal with traitors and disloyal members of APC, especially Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central,” while urging Nigerians to disregard the said directive which it said “is not in line with President Buhari’s character.”

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, stressed that the president is not aware of any such letter, let alone authorising anyone to deal with any party member.

“Given President Buhari’s record, it is inconceivable that he would usurp the role of the party leaders and instruct anyone to punish a party member,” the statement read.

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reiterated his position that the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani remains its only senatorial candidate from Kaduna Central.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, who gave the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, stressed that Governor Nasir el-Rufai cannot dictate to the party.

“Yes election took place in that zone because of the House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly but for the senatorial position, the only candidate is Sen. Shehu Sani,” he said.

Convener of the Save Nigeria Group and Serving Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday delivered his state of the nation address at his church in Lagos, where he called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently proclaim an executive order to facilitate national reconciliation, reintegration and restructuring.

Explaining that the executive order should be proclaimed in consultation with the National Assembly and the council of state, to establish a presidential commission to facilitate the restructuring, Bakare added that restructuring would return Nigeria to the winning formula of the past that facilitated the country’s socio-economic development.

“It is time to build systems that will serve the common good; structure that works for every Nigerian and a nation that caters for every citizen. It is time to make the right choices,’’ the former vice presidential candidate said.

Former Governor of Ondo, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, clinched the ticket of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) on Sunday to emerge as its presidential candidate for the February 16 election.

Mimiko who was elected as a consensus candidate by members of the party in Abuja at its national convention, said his party will lead the process of renewing the Republic so as to afford every segment of the country the opportunity and privilege of development at its own pace, just as he urged members of the party not to be intimidated by the big parties, but concentrate on the size and weight of ZLP ideas.

Similarly, a former Chief Security Officer to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Hamza Al-Mustapha, on Sunday, emerged as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) polling 3,564,262 votes to beat Dr Imuetinyan Igbinnosa and Chief Isiaka Olorunnimbe, who scored 2,183,856 and 1,400,755 votes, respectively.

Former Chief of Staff to Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Chief Uche Nwosu, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, defeating other eight aspirants including the state Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere and the senator representing Imo West, Hope Uzodinma, who had earlier boycotted the exercise.

According to the results announced on Sunday, by the Chairman of the Imo APC Governorship Primary committee, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Agbakabia (rtd), who announced the results at the APC headquarters in Owerri, Nwosu polled 269,524 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chucks Ololo, who polled 6,428 votes as well as Uzodinma who had 2,729 votes, while Madumere scored 2,646 votes in the rescheduled governorship primary.

In same vein, Governor Okorocha was declared the APC senatorial candidate for Imo West Senatorial District, polling a total of 141,127 votes to defeat incumbent Senator, Hope Uzodimma, who scored 1,359 votes and former National Organising Secretary of the party, Senator Osita Izunaso who got 24 votes.

And stories from around the world:

Far-right candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, has won the first round of Brazil’s presidential election, and will face the left-wing Workers’ Party candidate, Fernando Haddad, in the second round on 28 October after he failed to win the 50% of valid votes needed to win outright. (BBC)

The Chinese head of Interpol resigned as Beijing announced Monday he was under investigation for allegedly breaking domestic law, while his wife voiced concern for his life following his disappearance. (AFP)

Libya’s UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj changed the interior minister and reshuffled other cabinet posts on Sunday in a move seen as a bid to broaden his support nationwide and bolster security in the capital after weeks of clashes. (Al Jazeera) China’s principle of “one country, two systems” for Hong Kong is unchanged, Chinese state media said on Monday, refuting claims that the city’s refusal to renew a work visa for a Financial Times journalist marked a move away from promised freedoms. (Reuters) Senior German conservatives on Sunday backed Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bid for re-election as chairwoman of her Christian Democrats (CDU) at a party congress in December, lending her much needed support as in-fighting weakens her authority. (Reuters)