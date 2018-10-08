Entertainment Roundup: R. Kelly’s former wife details account of abuse in new interview | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment over the weekend and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Kanye West deletes his social media accounts – again

Ahead of the release of a new album Kanye West has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

This comes after a week-long of making headlines for his pro-Trump statements and also for tweeting that the 13th amendment be amended.

This happened in 2017 and he only just returned to using social media again.

Taylor Swift has broken her long-held silence on political issues

In a post made to Instagram, Swift declared her support for Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper.

In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she said.

Swift cited her support of LGBTQ+ rights, gender equality, and her opposition to racial discrimination as reasons behind her decision to vote for Bresdesen and Cooper.

She also talked about the increased level of racism.

View this post on Instagram

I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

R. Kelly’s former wife details account of abuse in new interview

The woman who was married to R. Kelly from 1996 to 2009, Andrea Kelly, has come forward with new details behind her allegations of domestic violence during their relationship, ABC News reports.

She appeared on “The View” to discuss the physical abuse she allegedly suffered, including a time she claimed he attacked her in the back of a Hummer.

I thought I was gonna die,” she said.

I said ‘Robert, you’re going to kill me. I can’t breathe’.”

Robert Downey Jr reacts to Chris Evans announcement about leaving the Avengers franchise

Marvel fans have been left somewhat heartbroken after Chris, 37, seemed to announce he has filmed his last appearance as Captain America in Avengers 4 in an emotional tweet.

Robert, who plays Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the superhero franchise, responded to Chris’ Twitter announcement in the best way on Saturday.

 

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Alexander Onukwue October 8, 2018

Now that Atiku has a presidential ticket, how will he rebuild a reformed image and win critics over?

Candidates seeking to be president of Nigeria in about 130 days time will find a very motivated former Vice president ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 8, 2018

APC has failed, PDP will do everything to take over in 2019 – Wike

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will do everything in its power to take over from ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 8, 2018

The Big 5: As APC NWC insists on Shehu Sani’s candidacy, Okorocha picks Senate ticket; Bakare wants Buhari to commence Nigeria’s restructuring | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: The Presidency has dissociated President Muhammadu Buhari from a letter that purportedly ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 7, 2018

The Late 5: Atiku wins PDP presidential ticket, pays tribute to Obasanjo, Oby Ezekwesili joins the 2019 presidential race | More stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today. Former Minister of Education, co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls Movement (BBOG) and ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 7, 2018

Saraki, Dankwambo pledge to support Atiku in 2019

Governor of Gombe, Ibrahim Dankwambo has congratulated Atiku Abubakar for emerging as the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ...

Ezinne October 7, 2018

“I am the 16th President of Nigeria” | 7 things we learned from Tunde Bakare’s State of the Nation Address

Every year, the founder and Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly Tunde Bakare, delivers a rousing ‘State of the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail