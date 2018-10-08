Entertainment Roundup: R. Kelly’s former wife details account of abuse in new interview | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment over the weekend and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.
Kanye West deletes his social media accounts – again
Ahead of the release of a new album Kanye West has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
This comes after a week-long of making headlines for his pro-Trump statements and also for tweeting that the 13th amendment be amended.
This happened in 2017 and he only just returned to using social media again.
Taylor Swift has broken her long-held silence on political issues
In a post made to Instagram, Swift declared her support for Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper.
“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she said.
Swift cited her support of LGBTQ+ rights, gender equality, and her opposition to racial discrimination as reasons behind her decision to vote for Bresdesen and Cooper.
She also talked about the increased level of racism.
View this post on Instagram
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
R. Kelly’s former wife details account of abuse in new interview
The woman who was married to R. Kelly from 1996 to 2009, Andrea Kelly, has come forward with new details behind her allegations of domestic violence during their relationship, ABC News reports.
She appeared on “The View” to discuss the physical abuse she allegedly suffered, including a time she claimed he attacked her in the back of a Hummer.
“I thought I was gonna die,” she said.
“I said ‘Robert, you’re going to kill me. I can’t breathe’.”
Robert Downey Jr reacts to Chris Evans announcement about leaving the Avengers franchise
Marvel fans have been left somewhat heartbroken after Chris, 37, seemed to announce he has filmed his last appearance as Captain America in Avengers 4 in an emotional tweet.
Robert, who plays Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the superhero franchise, responded to Chris’ Twitter announcement in the best way on Saturday.
We all know who the real sheriff in town is @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/MiIjOv8kfy
— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) October 6, 2018
Leave a reply