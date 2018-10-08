Entertainment Roundup: R. Kelly’s former wife details account of abuse in new interview | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment over the weekend and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Kanye West deletes his social media accounts – again

Ahead of the release of a new album Kanye West has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

This comes after a week-long of making headlines for his pro-Trump statements and also for tweeting that the 13th amendment be amended.

This happened in 2017 and he only just returned to using social media again.

Taylor Swift has broken her long-held silence on political issues

In a post made to Instagram, Swift declared her support for Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she said.

Swift cited her support of LGBTQ+ rights, gender equality, and her opposition to racial discrimination as reasons behind her decision to vote for Bresdesen and Cooper.

She also talked about the increased level of racism.

R. Kelly’s former wife details account of abuse in new interview

The woman who was married to R. Kelly from 1996 to 2009, Andrea Kelly, has come forward with new details behind her allegations of domestic violence during their relationship, ABC News reports.

She appeared on “The View” to discuss the physical abuse she allegedly suffered, including a time she claimed he attacked her in the back of a Hummer.

“I thought I was gonna die,” she said.

“I said ‘Robert, you’re going to kill me. I can’t breathe’.”

Robert Downey Jr reacts to Chris Evans announcement about leaving the Avengers franchise

Marvel fans have been left somewhat heartbroken after Chris, 37, seemed to announce he has filmed his last appearance as Captain America in Avengers 4 in an emotional tweet.

Robert, who plays Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the superhero franchise, responded to Chris’ Twitter announcement in the best way on Saturday.

We all know who the real sheriff in town is @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/MiIjOv8kfy — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) October 6, 2018