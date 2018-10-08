APC has failed, PDP will do everything to take over in 2019 – Wike

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will do everything in its power to take over from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike said this on Sunday after a closed-door meeting with the party’s presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

All PDP people are happy. We are one family, you may support aspirant A or aspirant B but once somebody has emerged, you owe it a duty to make sure that your party returns to power.

So, we are doing everything we can to make sure that we don’t give any gap for APC. They have failed Nigerians and we will do everything to take over in 2019,” he said.

