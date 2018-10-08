“Atiku and Buhari belong to the same party, the party is called #APCPDP” || Oby Ezekwesili calls on Nigerians to vote out the old order 

Ezekwesili

In a statement reminiscent of Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka’s “five fingers of a leprous hand” description of parties in the pseudo-political era of Sani Abacha, former World Bank Vice President for Africa and Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili has labeled the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) as two sides of the same coin.

Ezekwesili who formally declared her intention to run for the Office of President yesterday, told press men that both parties should be called #APCPDP owing to their visionless leadership.

RELATED: The rumours are true, Mama Chibok, Oby Ezekwesili is running for president in 2019

Her statement follows the victory of Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President and perennial party defector at the PDP Primaries which took place over the weekend in Port Harcourt, Rivers. Atiku has cycled from PDP to ACN, ACN to PDP, PDP to APC and APC back to the PDP in recent years.

She said the Nigerian people have given both parties more than enough time and opportunity to prove their mettle but they have failed at every instance.

“Nigerians cannot afford to give the #APCPDP enterprise another opportunity in 2019 to further muddle things up as they have done for the past decade,” Ezekwesili stressed. “Both parties have consistently failed to fulfill their promises to the people, and it is time to let them know that we cannot continue to reward their purposeless leadership with our votes.”

According to Ezekwesili, it is time to make citizens’ wellbeing the core focus of political leadership, to reclaim our values, and to offer exemplary and sacrificial service that will mobilize our people to build a cohesive, stable, and prosperous society in which every Nigerian has a stake.

“Their mantra for governance is the Elite First or Powerful First or Godfather First, but our mantra is #CitizensFirst,” she added. “Therefore I call on all men and women of goodwill across the nation to say no to the old order who take their personal and collective aspirations for granted, and vote massively for the ACPN which represents a future assured.”

Ezekwesili is running on the platform of the ACPN, a party with fully established political structures across the country. It is part of a new order, maintaining its independence, integrity, and raw passion for building the New Nigeria of our dreams.

#Hope2019

#Oby4President to build the #NewNigeriaOfOurDream

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

