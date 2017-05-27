Scared of the ring? | Tinubu fails to show up at boxing bout against Holyfield

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, on Friday, failed to show up for the much talked about boxing bout against former Heavyweight World Boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield to mark Lagos States 50th anniversary celebrations.

The Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who represented Tinubu, instead, announced his absence at about 10:28 pm and tendered an apology to the waiting crowd, Vanguard reports.

Tinubu’s Media aide, Tunde Rahman also said, “There was no embarrassment of any form there because Gov. Ambode stood in for him. Don’t forget this was a charity event.

Tinubu had however hosted Evander Holyfield in his Bourdillon, Ikoyi residence, dressing him up like an Eyo Masquerade, which the former heavyweight champion said he would cherish all his life.

Rahman added that “Asiwaju Tinubu prepared elaborately for the day. He had unusual work out and training sessions. But just then when he was set for the Landmark Event Centre for the highly-highly-anticipated bout, some national exigency emerged that he needed to attend to.”