Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton + Davido chops major L from Nigerians for “promise and fail”

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

 

1 Osarumen Osamuyi

At the beginning of this month, freelance writer, copy writer and editor, David Adeleke tweeted a request for help using the popular gofund.me campaign. Somehow the tweet landed before his namesake, Davido, and the musician on his own accord, promised he will help.

See below:

David’s request was to make $3,500 before the 15th of May. The date came and passed and Davido continued to observe graveyard silence. Until Osarumen Osamuyi called him out on it:

 

Nigerians react

2. Davido claps back- in an I’ve got-to-save-my-face-typa-way

Reactions:

Don’t you love it when Nigerian go ‘Voltron, Defender of The Universe’ on your behalf?

 

3. Hillary Clinton

Former Presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton put Donald Trump on roast when she gave the commencement speech at her alma mater -Wellesley College- today.

She compared Trump to President Nixon of the Watergate scandal and made quips like “There is an assault on truth and reason”

See below:

 

Reactions

4. Osinbajo

With every move Acting President Osinbajo makes, he proves further that he is the people’s man. He’s got charm, charisma and no airs. Osinbajo made an unscheduled stop at Garki market in Abuja today, and the ‘hailing’ he received was over the top.

See below:

Reactions:

5. @DonThe Merchant

There’s still some talk going on about Biafra at 50.

6. Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump’s husband seems to be in the eye of the storm as the FBI has honed in on him to produce significant information. It is still unclear what activities have attracted the FBI to Kushner’s doorsteps, but that hasn’t stopped Americans from drawing connections or the Simpsons from throwing shade.

7. The Simpsons

Watch:

 

Bonus:

