Republican Senators have started writing their own Obamacare repeal bill

Politico reports Senate Republicans have begun drafting their Obamacare repeal bill , without resolving the major policy disagreements on the bill. Mike Enzi, the Senate Budget Chairman overseeing the budget process told Politico he’s starting to draft the legislation.

He didn’t reveal any details but said he want to encourage collaboration between the Senate republican leadership and Finance and Health committees. Enzi said that the decisions made “in some areas” of policy were enough to start writing the bill.

According to Politico, Major policy disagreements include how to control Medicaid spending, when to begin rolling back Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, which Obamacare provisions to eliminate and how to control premiums or address coverage for people with pre-existing conditions

[In case you missed it] U.S. accepts responsibility for Manchester attack investigation leaks

When asked for a timetable or schedule, he said “I’m not putting any deadlines on any of this because you have to work through a lot of people on these things”.

“Leadership is going to spend this recess trying to develop a product so that we will have a base of a Senate bill, based on all these discussions, based on what the House did, based on the CBO score, I’m happy to let the leadership craft a bill so that we can use that as the next step. When we come back, hopefully we have something to look at and we’ll continue the debate. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said.