Amaechi rejects Wike’s Rivers state top award

Minister of Transport, and former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi has on Friday rejected an award to be given him by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Amaechi said in a statement, that the award is a “poisoned chalice” and would therefore not receive such.

Wike, in reaction welcomed the development, with the Rivers State Commissioner of Information, Austin Tam-George, describing it as “a huge moral relief for the administration, and the people of the state”, in a statement on Friday evening.

The rejection comes two days after it was reported that Wike is to honour Amaechi, as part of activities marking the 50th Anniversary of Rivers State.

“The purported award itself is a contradiction of monumental proportions, a contradiction that can only come from a warped and perverted mind.

“From day one as governor, Wike has made it his sole, one-point agenda to attack, abuse, insult and falsely denigrate Amaechi, his immediate predecessor and erstwhile benefactor.

“Since he became governor, Wike spends most of his time making reckless, deeply irresponsible malicious, false allegations against Amaechi, as he attempts, albeit fruitlessly, to malign and destroy the outstandingly superb performance and legacy of Amaechi in Rivers State,” Mr. Amaechi said, as reported by Premium Times.

“So, what are the bases or criteria for Wike to give an award/honour to a man he (Wike) has rashly attacked and called all sorts of unprintable names in the past two years?”

But Mr. Tam-George said Mr. Amaechi qualified for the award by default.

“The Rivers State Government never set out to give any special award to Mr. Rotimi Amaechi for meritorious service,” he said.

“There is a category in the award structure for former governors of the state. As a former governor, Mr. Amaechi fell automatically into that category.”

He however continued, “Mr. Amaechi was personally indicted for stealing billions of public funds, by a court-approved panel of inquiry set up by the state government.

“The State government is about to begin a prosecutorial process against him in multiple jurisdictions, in Nigeria and abroad. And no award would have stopped that process,” the commissioner said.

The award ceremony is slated to take place on May 27.