U.S takes responsibility for Manchester attack investigation leaks

Secretary of state Rex Tillerson said that the United States takes full responsibility for the leaks of classified information from the Manchester terror attack investigation, CNN reports. Tillerson expressed his regret at a press conference with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. “We take full responsibility for that and we obviously regret that that happened,” he said.
This is Tillerson’s first official visit to the United Kingdom, the visit comes after UK Police and government officials were furious and slammed the United states for leaking information from the investigation. Great Manchester Police even halted intelligence sharing with the US.
