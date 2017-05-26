U.S takes responsibility for Manchester attack investigation leaks

Secretary of state Rex Tillerson said that the United States takes full responsibility for the leaks of classified information from the Manchester terror attack investigation, CNN reports. Tillerson expressed his regret at a press conference with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. “We take full responsibility for that and we obviously regret that that happened,” he said.

This is Tillerson’s first official visit to the United Kingdom, the visit comes after UK Police and government officials were furious and slammed the United states for leaking information from the investigation. Great Manchester Police even halted intelligence sharing with the US.

Tillerson earlier signed a book of condolence for the victims of the terror attack and , assuring the reporters that the incident would in no way impact on the friendship between both countries. “In terms of how to fix the relationship between the United States and Great Britain, the special relationship that exists between our two countries will certainly withstand this particular unfortunate event.”

New York Times condemned the leaks Theresa May leaked a photo from the scene of the attack, and also disclosed the identity of the bomber Salman Abedi, a move that could have compromised the investigation and impede efforts to find his partners. President Trump on Thursdayas “deeply troubling” and said he had asked the Department of Justice to investigate the case after the backlash that came from UK government officials including Prime Ministerat the NATO Summit.